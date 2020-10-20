Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 20, 2020

In this October 20 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day is a bit of a mixed bag with the Moon in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius making nice with the planets one moment and then facing off with them at the next. The day gets off to a bit of a foggy start as the Moon squares off with confusing Neptune in Pisces in the early morning. While this Moon-Neptune combo isn't the best time for decision-making, it is a good time for easing into the day and pursuing more creative activities.

Later in morning, the Moon in Sagittarius teams up with enthusiastic Mars in Aries, giving us extra energy and oomph where we need it. Though with the Moon also squaring off with pleasure planet Venus in pragmatic Virgo, we're reminded not to get too carried away. By late tonight the energy evens out for the better as the Sagittarius Moon teams up with the Sun in beauty and balance-seeking Libra, making it a good time for getting into anything that makes us feel good.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might have a lot going on today, but it may not be as easy to stay on top of everything as you might think. That's why you'll need to be selective with your time and attention. Asking for help actually helps.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You're mind is on your money today, and while you may be eager to spend it, don't create unnecessary expenses for yourself for the time being. Focus on saving your dollars instead.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It might feel like others are putting a ton of demands on you today in both your professional and your personal life. Do the best you can, but don't forget to make yourself a priority. Seek out joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might have some big ideas or plans you want to bring to life, but trying to control every detail or outcome won't get you very far now. Take a moment to get yourself grounded. Then go with the flow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might considering jumping into the dating pool versus holding out for what you want. Hint: There's no need to force it. What's meant for you will find you. Spend time on hobbies and friends instead.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The urge to help others might be stronger than usual today, but it's possible that you could be using it as a cover to avoid doing what you need to do for yourself. Confront your fears and focus on your own stuff.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It might be hard not to focus or concern yourself with things that you probably shouldn't concern yourself with now, which is why you'll need to actively look for what inspires and uplifts you. Get your fuel.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

One of the best ways to accumulate abundance is by sharing what you have. You're reminded of this today, as generosity and gratitude will go a long way. Be a blessing for others and others will be blessings for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It might feel like you have a lot on shoulders now. And while you enjoy your independence and freedom, you're reminded that you can't always go it alone. Collaborate and team up with others. Lean on others too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might not have tons of energy today, but you could also be forcing yourself to stay busy and social, too. Now's the time where you need to prioritize your well-being above everything else. The world can wait.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be having lots of thoughts and even some worries about the future, but for today, you're being asked to be more present to the here and now. Try to find joy in it. Focus on what you can control.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could be working super hard today trying to hit a goal, yet you might also be wondering if you can actually do it. Take a time out. Anchor and nourish yourself. Remember how powerful you are.

