Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 20, 2022
Thanks to the upcoming solar eclipse, tensions could run high.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 20, 2022.
The moon rounds out its stay in dramatic Leo. Meanwhile, Venus in partnership-oriented Libra receives an unwelcome visit from power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. Under this kind of cosmic combo, the chances for relationship tension or an emotional fallout are high, especially as were just a few days away from the October 25 solar eclipse.
However, on the positive side, you might find that the best way to tackle any issues that arise today is by being genuine, forthcoming, and focused on a win-win outcome. By the second half of the day, the moon moves to Virgo, which encourages practical problem-solving. While the moon is in this conscientious sign, it’s also a good time to focus on wellness and more mundane matters.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Try and keep an open mind today. Others might have a way of doing things differently than you, but that shouldn’t be a bad thing.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Do what you can to enjoy the now rather than fixating on the future.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Art can be therapeutic for you. Use music, writing, or visual media as a way to process your emotions.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You might need to distance yourself from someone for the time being. Honor your boundaries.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Be mindful of people pleasing today. It’s OK to tell someone no.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Don’t shrink or hide yourself. Be proud of who you are.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Try not to be too critical of yourself today. Be gentle.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Steer clear of petty drama today. Keep yourself focused on more productive tasks.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
If you’re feeling a certain way about something, don’t brush it off. Talk about it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Believe in yourself. Don’t look to anyone else for validation.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Take care that you’re not getting yourself stuck on things that you can’t change. Focus on what you have power over instead.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
If you’re feeling a bit envious of what your friends have going on in their lives, don’t be. You’re walking your own path.
