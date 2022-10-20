Here's your daily horoscope for October 20, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 20, 2022.

The moon rounds out its stay in dramatic Leo. Meanwhile, Venus in partnership-oriented Libra receives an unwelcome visit from power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. Under this kind of cosmic combo, the chances for relationship tension or an emotional fallout are high, especially as were just a few days away from the October 25 solar eclipse.

However, on the positive side, you might find that the best way to tackle any issues that arise today is by being genuine, forthcoming, and focused on a win-win outcome. By the second half of the day, the moon moves to Virgo, which encourages practical problem-solving. While the moon is in this conscientious sign, it’s also a good time to focus on wellness and more mundane matters.

Try and keep an open mind today. Others might have a way of doing things differently than you, but that shouldn’t be a bad thing.

Do what you can to enjoy the now rather than fixating on the future.

Art can be therapeutic for you. Use music, writing, or visual media as a way to process your emotions.

You might need to distance yourself from someone for the time being. Honor your boundaries.

Be mindful of people pleasing today. It’s OK to tell someone no.

Don’t shrink or hide yourself. Be proud of who you are.

Try not to be too critical of yourself today. Be gentle.

Steer clear of petty drama today. Keep yourself focused on more productive tasks.

If you’re feeling a certain way about something, don’t brush it off. Talk about it.

Believe in yourself. Don’t look to anyone else for validation.

Take care that you’re not getting yourself stuck on things that you can’t change. Focus on what you have power over instead.

If you’re feeling a bit envious of what your friends have going on in their lives, don’t be. You’re walking your own path.

