Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 23, 2020

In this Oct. 23 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Things may feel a bit stop and go today. Most of the go-go-go energy comes courtesy of the emotional Moon moving into excitable and freedom-loving Aquarius in the early morning. However, with the confident Sun and chatty Mercury (which is still retrograde) in instinctive Scorpio, we're being asked to slow down and be more intentional with our passions and our actions, particularly as the Moon in Aquarius faces off with these planets over the course of the day.

On the bright side, the mashup of planets in Aquarius and Scorpio can give us the determination and innovative thinking needed to push past an obstacle or to spark true change. We'll just need to be mindful of dealing with overbearing types or taking a my way or the highway stance when it comes to dealing with others. By the evening, the Aquarius Moon teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries, which encourages us to lean on our communities to find the courage we need to move forward.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

It could be easy for you to be quite stubborn today when dealing with your friends or others. However, you're being called to exercise more compassion and tenderness now. Be a team player.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It could be hard not to absorb everyone else's energy today, particularly negative energy. You can keep your spirits high by resolving not to take things personally and only taking responsibility for your feelings.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might have lots on your to-do list, but it might seem like you're not getting very far today. Instead of taking everything onto your shoulders, honor the truth of the matter and ask for the help you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You could be second-guessing your talents or creative skills today, but you're reminded that what you have is something special. Don't allow anyone else tell you differently. Walk with your head held high.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Someone could get under your skin today, and you could be obsessed with being right in the situation. It's not about being right or wrong now, but about having the ability to see another perspective.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be wanting to do your part to help a friend or a co-worker, but today you're being asked to channel your energy into something more worthwhile. Your worth isn't determined by helpfulness or productivity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A new romantic relationship could be exciting now. However, is this the kind of excitement you really need right now? Seek out some other ways to entertain yourself. Don't be afraid to fly solo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A parent or a family member could say or do something today that could have you questioning yourself, but you have a choice in how you choose to respond. Give yourself credit where it's due.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might feel pulled between wanting to go into hermit mode and wanting to keep up with all that's happening. Know that you don't always have to be in the know or the life of the party. Be selective.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could feel like an odd-duck out today. Though that's just a signal that you need to be a bit more self-accepting than you are right now. If feeling lonely, seek out your community. It's OK to need people.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You could be feeling iffy today when it comes to your expertise or knowledge of a subject. Don't be too hard on yourself for what you don't know. As long as you're open to learning, you've won.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It could be difficult not to be incredibly idealistic today and look for the easy way out of a situation, but trust that you can find a viable resolution to the problem at hand. Believe in your ability to do it.

