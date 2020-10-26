Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 26, 2020

In this Oct. 26 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a fairly easygoing day with the Moon in laidback Pisces and we're encouraged to enjoy the peace and quiet while we can, where we can. When the Moon is in Pisces, we usually find ourselves in the mood to kickback and chill or engage activities to entertain our creative or romantic side. With the Pisces Moon opening up the day alongside innovative Uranus in Taurus, it's a prime time to do anything that requires an outside-the-box or creative approach.

At the same time, since the Pisces Moon calls us to be compassionate and empathetic, this could also be a good day for doing a kind deed for others or getting involved with causes to help our communities. As Pisces is a sign that believes in doing what's morally right, we're also called to do our part to call out or fight against injustice.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might find that something you were anxious or worried about isn't that big of deal as you thought. As such, it could feel like a weight being lifted from your shoulders. Don't sweat the small stuff.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're encouraged to take a fresh approach toward getting something that you need. That said, don't be afraid to flaunt the things that set you apart from the crowd. The right people will find you.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When making career-related decisions or working toward an important goal, follow your hunches as your intuition is spot on today. There could be some insight you receive that could catapult you forward.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're encouraged to seek out what inspires you today. You might even be moved to share that inspiration with others. Now's the time to be open to the new things that life wants to bring you.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be craving something new when it comes to your career. And you're invited to indulge that craving today, as it could help you to get closer to the thing you really want to do. Honor your passion.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Partnership and relationships are highlighted today. And if you want to best connect with someone, you may need to let go of an old belief or change your perspective. Engage with people who can open your mind.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have the urge to get organized today and toss out things you don't need. Know that letting go of old stuff can pave the way for new and better things to enter your life.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your romantic life could see a little action today, as someone that's not your usual type could turn your head. Be open to something different. With a creative project, collaborate with an innovative type.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be feeling restless today, making it necessary for you to find some new ways to entertain yourself and deal with stress. It's time for an upgrade from your usual go-to's. Build better habits.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're in a chatty mood today, go with it, as you'll never know where the right conversation with the right person will take you. Ideas flourish when you take an unconventional approach. Love could surprise you.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been considering moving or relocating, you could find the funds necessary in order to make the move happen. On another note, your values may differ now from who you were in the past. That's OK.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You like to keep your circle small, but today you're encouraged to be open to making new friends and connections. You might be pleasantly surprised at how beneficial it is for you. Get out there.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Pisces.