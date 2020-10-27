Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 27, 2020

In this Oct. 27 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The emphasis is on compassion and caring for others today, as the tender Moon remains stationed in loving and romantic Pisces and love planet Venus moves home to Libra, along with chatty Mercury, late this evening. With planets moving to relationship-oriented Libra, the Moon in Pisces teaming up with sensitive Neptune in the early morning, and planets in rock-solid Capricorn throughout the course of the day, we're encouraged to offer support and kindness toward others when and where possible.

For some of us, we may need to reach out to others for support and under today's stars, there's a good chance that support can arrive. On the same token, with Mercury (retrograde) and Venus both in Libra, we're also called to seek out ways to reconnect to pleasure and re-balance our lives and relationships, making today a good day for self-care and romance.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Taking time to slow down and recharge is not only necessary, it helps you to tune out the distractions so you can focus on attracting the things you really want. This goes for attracting the right people as well.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You get by with the support of your friends today, so reach out to your peeps. Lend a helping hand where needed, but be mindful of piling too much into your plate. Take it easy. Stay flexible.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Don't let impostor syndrome trick you into playing yourself small or letting an opportunity slip by. As long as you maintain your integrity you're good. Too, a passion could be reignited now. Pay attention.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You're in the moodto escape, to do things that feed and inspire your soul and today encourages you to do just that. Reconnecting with your family or ancestors could be the magic you need now. Go within.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It could be time to have a heart-to-heart with a friend or a sibling today, as an issue you might have thought was over could come back up now. Take this as a moment to make amends or improve the connection.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be offered a job or an opportunity today, though it's best to take some time to go over the details before committing to anything. On another note, you may need to renegotiate an agreement or contract.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your well-being is the focus today as you're encouraged to dial things back a bit and ramp up the self-love. If communication gets difficult, try to see things in a different light. No need to rush a decision.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your creative energy gets a big boost today, which could help you with working through a block or breathing some new life into an existing project. In love, be careful of overidealizing someone new.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you're in your feelings today, don't feel like you have to soldier through them alone. Today pushes you to reach out to your friends or your community if you need a pick me up. Reconnect with your people.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The second time could be the charm when it comes to a career-related matter or a goal you've been working toward. A missed opportunity could come back around or your reputation could bounce back after a blow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you've been concerned about a financial matter, you could find options or a solution today that you didn't see before. Keep an open mind and remain optimistic. Support could arrive when you least expect it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a day for letting your desires guide your forward. What does your body need? How about your heart? What are some healthy ways you can see that those needs get met? Friends could be of help.

