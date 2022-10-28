Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 28, 2022
Take it easy this weekend.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 28, 2022.
Lucky Jupiter leaves enthusiastic Aries in the wee hours of the morning and returns home to dreamy Pisces. With Jupiter in Pisces, you might find yourself feeling more introspective, tired, or tender.
As the moon continues its stay in fun-loving Sagittarius (a sign that’s ruled by Jupiter), it may seem like the weekend can’t get here fast enough, as everyone is in need of a break. When supportive Saturn in Aquarius pops in for a visit by the mid-afternoon, the power of teamwork will help the workday go by faster.
By late tonight, there’s a strong wired but tired vibe in the air thanks to the chaotic cosmic mashup between the moon in Sagittarius, sleepy Neptune in Pisces, and buzzy Mars in Gemini. It might be best to call it an early night or keep your plans low-key.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Not feeling too upbeat today? Take it as a cue to slow down and replenish, and talk to someone who makes you laugh.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Doing something kind for others can definitely be a mood-booster — just don’t overdo it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You might be on the fence regarding your next move. Bounce some ideas off someone you trust.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Don’t feel pressured to say yes when it makes more sense to say no. This way, you won’t bite off more than you can chew.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Saving money is the goal for right now. Don’t deplete your reserves.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
When asking for help, be specific. It will ensure that you get the support you need — and quickly.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If you have too much on your plate, it’s time to speak up and say something.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Don’t stop believing in yourself. You are amazing.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Have you been cooped up a little too long? Some fresh air will do you good.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Instead of looking at the glass as half empty, can you see it as half full?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Be proud of the things that make you unique. You are one of a kind.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You need to prioritize yourself today — don’t feel guilty about it, either.
