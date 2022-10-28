Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 28, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 28, 2022.

Lucky Jupiter leaves enthusiastic Aries in the wee hours of the morning and returns home to dreamy Pisces. With Jupiter in Pisces, you might find yourself feeling more introspective, tired, or tender.

As the moon continues its stay in fun-loving Sagittarius (a sign that’s ruled by Jupiter), it may seem like the weekend can’t get here fast enough, as everyone is in need of a break. When supportive Saturn in Aquarius pops in for a visit by the mid-afternoon, the power of teamwork will help the workday go by faster.

By late tonight, there’s a strong wired but tired vibe in the air thanks to the chaotic cosmic mashup between the moon in Sagittarius, sleepy Neptune in Pisces, and buzzy Mars in Gemini. It might be best to call it an early night or keep your plans low-key.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Not feeling too upbeat today? Take it as a cue to slow down and replenish, and talk to someone who makes you laugh.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Doing something kind for others can definitely be a mood-booster — just don’t overdo it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be on the fence regarding your next move. Bounce some ideas off someone you trust.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t feel pressured to say yes when it makes more sense to say no. This way, you won’t bite off more than you can chew.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Saving money is the goal for right now. Don’t deplete your reserves.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When asking for help, be specific. It will ensure that you get the support you need — and quickly.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you have too much on your plate, it’s time to speak up and say something.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t stop believing in yourself. You are amazing.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Have you been cooped up a little too long? Some fresh air will do you good.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Instead of looking at the glass as half empty, can you see it as half full?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be proud of the things that make you unique. You are one of a kind.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You need to prioritize yourself today — don’t feel guilty about it, either.

Want to learn more? Check out your October 2022 monthly horoscope.