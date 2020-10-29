Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 29, 2020

In this Oct. 29 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a high-energy day with the Moon stationed in fiery Aries. Though with the Moon meeting up with active Mars in the morning, which is still retrograde in Aries, it's important that we not make impulsive decisions or try to force things to happen that might be currently delayed.

Taking things slow will also help when tempers start to flare under this Moon-Mars mashup. Though with the Aries Moon facing off with expansive Jupiter in Capricorn by late tonight, it might be harder than usual to keep cool. The best way to use this energy is to channel it into worthwhile projects or look for healthy ways to burn off the extra energy. We might have to guard against selfishness as well, but for those of us that are used to giving too much of ourselves to others, a little selfishness could be a good thing.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Chill might be in short supply today, which could make you eager to do something drastic. Recognize not every battle is worth fighting right now. Instead, take some time to reflect and ramp up your self-care.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You could be feeling some pent-up anger or stress today, but you could probably alleviate some of that stress by giving up the need to be right or being too worried about the future. Protect your energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A friend or someone in your social circle could push your buttons today. Know you have power over how you choose to respond, and it starts with you valuing yourself. Release the need to make other happy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might be focused on your goals today, but someone around you could be distracting you from meeting them. Try not to give them too much of your energy. You're the number one priority for today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It could be easy to overcommit today. However, now's the time to be more thoughtful with your time and energy. As a matter of fact, you could use more rest. Let some things work out on their own.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A charming person (possibly an ex?) could rev your engines today, but this person might not be the best choice for you. While it might be hard to say no, you're encouraged to hold out for what you really want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You and a family member or someone you live with could get into it today. It may be necessary to stand up for yourself. Don't worry about being the bad guy. You're good as long as you maintain your integrity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be mindful of getting pulled into petty drama today or focusing too hard on a minor issue. You could be making something out to be bigger than what it really is. Try to see the bigger picture.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

When it comes to your creative gifts, don't doubt yourself. Give yourself credit where it's due. In matters of the heart, be mindful of giving too much of yourself too soon. Let a person earn your trust.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Being self-sufficient is one of your superpowers, but today it could prove to be more trouble than not. You need support, Capricorn. You can do more now with others than you can do alone, and that's OK.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be feeling angry or anxious today. Channel that energy into action. Look at what you can control and let that be your starting point. Recognize you have more power than you might think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

While you love helping others, you could end up overextending yourself today, to the point of depleting yourself or your resources. Allow others to pick up some of the slack. Save something for yourself.

