Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 3, 2022
Mercury Retrograde is finally over.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 3, 2022.
The moon is in grounded Capricorn today, and as of yesterday, Mercury is no longer retrograde. If it was difficult getting plans or projects off the ground over the past few weeks, it won’t be so challenging now. With la luna teaming up with innovative Uranus in Taurus at the start of the day, you might feel like you’re getting the opportunity to wipe the slate clean and start anew.
Later in the day, the Capricorn moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces and powerful Pluto in Capricorn. Together, this cosmic combo can be useful for envisioning what you want to create or the goals you want to reach and finding the determination to do it.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Expect a promising update regarding a career matter or a project you’ve got in the works.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Take a chance on something new, especially if it’s taking you in a creative direction. It’s time to expand your horizons.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You might be feeling emotional today as you find yourself ready to move on from something from the past. Let it go.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
If it’s been hard to get everyone on the same page as you, all that changes today. The lines of communication are open.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Work-life balance is just around the corner. Don’t be afraid to back out of a commitment or turn down an opportunity.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Your genius really shines today. Enjoy your moment in the spotlight — you’ve earned it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Someone might surprise you with an act of kindness today. Consider it as a love note from the universe.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Conversation flows effortlessly today, which could beget an opportunity or some intriguing information.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Is it time to request a raise? Or perhaps it’s time to increase your rates? Either way, you’re due for some extra cash.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Don’t be shy about showing off your skills or your gifts. Expect a warm reception.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You need some quiet time alone. Do what you can to secure yourself some today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
It’s all about relationship-building now. Who do you want on your team? Whose circle do you want to join?
