Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 3, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 3, 2022.

The moon is in grounded Capricorn today, and as of yesterday, Mercury is no longer retrograde. If it was difficult getting plans or projects off the ground over the past few weeks, it won’t be so challenging now. With la luna teaming up with innovative Uranus in Taurus at the start of the day, you might feel like you’re getting the opportunity to wipe the slate clean and start anew.

Later in the day, the Capricorn moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces and powerful Pluto in Capricorn. Together, this cosmic combo can be useful for envisioning what you want to create or the goals you want to reach and finding the determination to do it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Expect a promising update regarding a career matter or a project you’ve got in the works.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take a chance on something new, especially if it’s taking you in a creative direction. It’s time to expand your horizons.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling emotional today as you find yourself ready to move on from something from the past. Let it go.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If it’s been hard to get everyone on the same page as you, all that changes today. The lines of communication are open.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Work-life balance is just around the corner. Don’t be afraid to back out of a commitment or turn down an opportunity.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your genius really shines today. Enjoy your moment in the spotlight — you’ve earned it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Someone might surprise you with an act of kindness today. Consider it as a love note from the universe.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Conversation flows effortlessly today, which could beget an opportunity or some intriguing information.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Is it time to request a raise? Or perhaps it’s time to increase your rates? Either way, you’re due for some extra cash.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t be shy about showing off your skills or your gifts. Expect a warm reception.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You need some quiet time alone. Do what you can to secure yourself some today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s all about relationship-building now. Who do you want on your team? Whose circle do you want to join?

Want to learn more? Check out your October 2022 monthly horoscope.