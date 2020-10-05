Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 5, 2020

In this October 5 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The tender and nurturing Moon completes her stay in pleasure-seeking Taurus today, giving us the opportunity to indulge in some soothing, feel-good vibes. After the intensity of the last few days, we can take our time in enjoying the last few hours of this Taurus Moon before she slips into busy Gemini by late tonight. As such, there's no need to rush into the day. We can take our time.

The Moon in Taurus also teams up with planets in grounded and stable Capricorn today, which can also help us with taking some time out to get still and find our bearings. Though for those of us that prefer to use this earthy energy to work, this Taurus-Capricorn mashup can give us the focus and follow-through needed to handle important business and deal with difficult tasks.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

If a money or job related issue has been weighing on you, there could be some promising news today that gives you hope. Still, you are being pushed to define success on your terms. Take things slow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today brings you the confidence boost or feel-good vibes you need, especially when you make it a rule to trust your instincts and seek out the things that inspire and feed you. Opportunity smiles upon you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It's time to slow down for a bit and take care of your spiritual and emotional well-being. Getting the rest you need is vital now, so is a social media break. Protect your energy. A financial gift could come your way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You get by with the support of your friends and community today, so be open to the help or feedback that you need. If you want to be of help to others, that's a good thing, but don't overextend yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You're focused on long-term goals today. and you can get a lot done when it comes to planning or putting in the small steps needed to achieve a goal. Just try not to be too self-critical. Be patient with yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're in the mood for adventure now, making it a good time to go for a walk, watch a foreign film, or pick up a new hobby. Whatever you choose to do, make sure that it brings you pleasure. Romance is sweet too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You're thinking about your finances today, and you could receive needed assistance or discover that things aren't as bad as you think. On a similar note, confronting a fear empowers you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The focus is on partnerships now and connecting with others could bring you an opportunity or the insight you need to move forward or find comfort. That said, take care of the people today that take care of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You're focused on your to-do list today, and you can get more done when you pay attention to the details or handle things you've been putting off, particularly with your finances. Take time out to treat yourself, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You're in a fun and flirty mood today, making it the perfect time for a virtual date or sliding into someone's DMs. Confidence and charm are on your side. Flaunt your talents or engage in things you love.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It's time for a pause. You're in need of some grounding and soothing energy, so focus on ways that you can get that. Leaning on family (whether blood or chosen) can help you. Nurture others by nurturing yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You're in a chatty mood today, which is a good time for connecting with folks on and offline. You've got just the right words and ideas that people want to hear now. Also, seek out what inspires you.

