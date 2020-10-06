Here's Your Horoscope For Today: October 6, 2020

In this October 6 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The air is buzzing today thanks to the Moon entering chatty Gemini in the wee hours of the morning. When the emotional Moon is in Gemini, we're likely to find ourselves in the mood to gather and share information, socialize, and entertain a variety of interests at the same time. Though with the Moon in Gemini squaring off with love planet Venus in detail-oriented Virgo at the start of the day, our usual go-to activities may not be as enjoyable or we may not find ourselves on the same page with others.

The best way to handle this face-off between the Gemini Moon and Venus in Virgo, is to focus on things that can help to improve our well-being or the well-being of others. By the afternoon, the Moon goes on to meet up with wounded Chiron in Aries, which asks us to use our voice or influence to speak up on behalf of others.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You could feel scattered today. That feeling could stem from wanting to do something fun and needing to take care of your responsibilities. Be mindful of spreading yourself thin. Make your well-being a priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might want to spend some money, but be mindful of your need for instant gratification, as you can run the risk of wasting your dollars. Seek out some wise counsel before hitting the checkout button.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might feel pressure to be "on" today, but you would probably rather be cocooned away from the world. Pay attention to what you need as it seems that need is doing what makes you happy. The world can wait.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might have meetings and social engagements on your calendar for today, but it's highly probable that you don't have the energy to keep up with all of them. Give yourself a break. It's OK to be a little selfish.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be mindful of comparing yourself or your progress to what your peers may be doing. You can't know your true worth by looking outside of yourself for it. Take a moment and find your anchor within.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be looking for attention or praise today, but it might not arrive in the way that you expect it. That's why it's best that you heap praise upon yourself for now. Give yourself credit where it's due.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

There may be something or someone that you might not be seeing as clearly as you should today, which could be causing serious confusion. Let your values be your guideposts. Don't idealize or settle.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A friend could get under your skin or rub you the wrong way today. Instead of sweeping the issue under the rug or keeping your feelings to yourself, speak on it. This is how you problem solve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might have the urge to share your goals or all the good things you have going on. However, it's best that you keep certain things under wraps for now. Not everything is meant for public consumption.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might have a lot that you want to accomplish today, but you're reminded not to try and take everything on by yourself. Now's the time for looking for help or support from your community. Ask and you'll receive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have tons of creative talent and even if you don't necessarily feel creative, you still have talent. Keep this in mind today, especially when it comes to monetizing or being compensated for your gifts. Aim high.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A home or family related drama could have you in your feelings today. Being honest and upfront about what you're feeling can help to alleviate the situation. Don't allow others to drag you down to their level.

