Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For September 27, 2022
You could have an important conversation today.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 27, 2022.
The moon remains in partnership-oriented Libra during the first half of the day, keeping the emphasis on relationships. If there’s a problem to sort through, particularly when it comes to finding middle ground, Mercury in pragmatic Virgo steps in to help. Mercury teams up with probing Pluto in Capricorn early this morning, which can be useful for handling communication issues and resolving conflict.
This theme continues into the evening when the moon moves into empowering Scorpio. Whenever la luna is in this passionate and perceptive sign, it’s not uncommon to feel a need to clear the air with someone or confront a difficult situation head-on.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You can’t control what others do. Sometimes you need to take a “live and let live” approach.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
If you’re looking to start dating again, don’t dwell on the past. Expect positive results. If you’re partnered, add a little spontaneity to the mix.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
It’s time to tell someone how you’ve been feeling. Know that vulnerability is also a strength.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You might be excited to hear from someone from your past. You’re being given an opportunity to say some things you didn’t before.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If you’re not getting the help you need from someone, it’s time to say something.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You’ve got thoughts and ideas worth sharing with others. Don’t second-guess yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You need to fill your cup first before you can fill anyone else’s. Make self-care the priority.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
A conversation with someone is long overdue. Start talking.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Stick to promising only what you can deliver. It’s also OK not to make any promises at all.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
No need to look to other for validation. Look within.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Don’t be afraid to speak up or speak out. Someone might not want to hear what you have to say, but they’ll eventually come to appreciate it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
If it’s been hard to get on the same page with someone, you’ll find success in connecting with them today.
