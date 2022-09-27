Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For September 27, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 27, 2022.

The moon remains in partnership-oriented Libra during the first half of the day, keeping the emphasis on relationships. If there’s a problem to sort through, particularly when it comes to finding middle ground, Mercury in pragmatic Virgo steps in to help. Mercury teams up with probing Pluto in Capricorn early this morning, which can be useful for handling communication issues and resolving conflict.

This theme continues into the evening when the moon moves into empowering Scorpio. Whenever la luna is in this passionate and perceptive sign, it’s not uncommon to feel a need to clear the air with someone or confront a difficult situation head-on.

You can’t control what others do. Sometimes you need to take a “live and let live” approach.

If you’re looking to start dating again, don’t dwell on the past. Expect positive results. If you’re partnered, add a little spontaneity to the mix.

It’s time to tell someone how you’ve been feeling. Know that vulnerability is also a strength.

You might be excited to hear from someone from your past. You’re being given an opportunity to say some things you didn’t before.

If you’re not getting the help you need from someone, it’s time to say something.

You’ve got thoughts and ideas worth sharing with others. Don’t second-guess yourself.

You need to fill your cup first before you can fill anyone else’s. Make self-care the priority.

A conversation with someone is long overdue. Start talking.

Stick to promising only what you can deliver. It’s also OK not to make any promises at all.

No need to look to other for validation. Look within.

Don’t be afraid to speak up or speak out. Someone might not want to hear what you have to say, but they’ll eventually come to appreciate it.

If it’s been hard to get on the same page with someone, you’ll find success in connecting with them today.

