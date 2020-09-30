Here's Your Horoscope For Today: September 30, 2020

In this September 30 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Thanks to the Moon in dreamy Pisces, we've got some calm to enjoy today before tomorrow's explosive Full Moon in Aries. Under the Pisces Moon, it's a good time for doing anything that helps us to take a break from the pressures of everyday life. The day opens with the Moon meeting up with hazy Neptune in Pisces and powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which encourages us to seek out the healing that we need and provide healing or soothing energy for others.

By the mid-afternoon, the Moon in Pisces teams up with supportive Saturn in Capricorn, which encourages us to continue taking things slow and steady. By late tonight, the Moon moves into fiery Aries, taking the energy up several notches.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Slow and steady wins the race today when it comes to working toward a goal. No need to rush things now as it will all come together soon enough. Meanwhile, in what ways can you contribute to the greater good?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You're focused on your plans for the long term and today, but don't lose hope or confidence that those plans will come together. Look for ways that you can embody the goodness that you want to see.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today asks you not to get discouraged when it comes to a goal you're working toward. You can get where you want to go by believing you can and by putting in the work to get there. Seek refuge in friends.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you want to bring something you've been envisioning to life, now's the time to connect with the right people to help you. Just make sure not to give too much energy to the haters. Stay focused.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today's a good time for an organization or cleaning project, so you can let go of stuff you don't need (emotional stuff, like frustration included). Too, now's not the time for piling more things onto your plate.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You may need to take a closer look at a relationship or an agreement now to verify things are what they seem. Also, do what you can for others, but know it's not your responsibility to take on everyone's stuff.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you've been feeling a bit all over the place, today's a good time to slow down and get centered. If others are demanding of your time and energy, exercise your boundaries. You don't have anything to prove.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You're in the zone today when it comes to your creative flow. If there's a project you've been working on or dying to finish, you can do something great with it. Just try not to let perfectionism get in your way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you're looking to move to a new home, you could make progress in your search today. And if there's a financial matter to sort out, now's the time to do it. When it comes to getting what you want, take it slow and steady.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you've been needing to get something off your chest or have a heart-to-heart with someone, today is the perfect day for it. Be mindful of letting things stew and simmer if it bothers you. Nurture yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If a financial matter has had you stressed, you could find a workaround or solution today, especially if you avoid giving into fear or worry. Overall, be mindful about what you give attention to. Guard your mental space.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be mindful of comparing yourself to where your peers are or what they're doing. You're meant to walk your own path, not follow the crowd. Seek out the people that love and support you as you are.

