Here's Your Horoscope For Today: September 10, 2020

In this September 10 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Today could have us feeling like we're all over the place, especially if we don't heed the advice of Mars retrograde and slow down. But with the Moon in fast-footed Gemini squaring off with both the Sun in busy Virgo and foggy Neptune in Pisces in the early morning, we can run the risk of spinning our wheels or spreading ourselves too thin if we're not more thoughtful with our time and energy. However, this mutable mash-up of planets can be good for doing anything that requires flexibility or creativity.

We may need to exercise some level of flexibility toward the evening as chatty Mercury in balance-seeking Libra opposes wounded Chiron in Aries, which could cause some hiccups in communicating with each other. The best thing to do is try to be as honest with others as possible without being too forceful or too timid.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be looking to make a decision today, but it may be best to wait and gather more facts before making a move. This also goes for initiating conversations. What you might think is important, might not be.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Aries

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don't worry about trying to outshine or outdo anyone today. Know that you're doing fine just as you are. As long as you believe in you, you're already ahead. Perfectionism can trip you up if you let it.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Taurus

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have a lot that you're taking onto your shoulders today, but trying to juggle everything and everyone might be more exhausting than you realize. Ease your burdens. You have nothing to prove to anyone.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Gemini

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be seeing only what you want to see in a situation or a person today. Be mindful of letting nostalgia drive your decision-making. Now's the time for practicing some objectivity and discernment.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Cancer

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have your eyes set on a goal, but you could be feeling a bit fuzzy as to whether you have what it takes (money included) to pull it off. You do, but you'll need to take a slow and disciplined approach.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Leo

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might find yourself craving some praise or attention today around your work or achievements. While you should be recognized, don't leave it up to others to celebrate you. Find the anchor within and celebrate yourself.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Virgo

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be eager to take on a big project or plan, but your best bet is to be realistic and focus on one thing at a time. Avoid spreading yourself thin. Now's the time to take care of your well-being.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Libra

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be enamored with someone now, but you may be seeing only what you want to see in this person, instead of what's really there. Be careful of repeating history. It's time for a new approach to love.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Scorpio

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have a hard time teaming up with others today, but you might find that you can actually get further with others. Work on ways you can work with others without completely compromising yourself.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Sagittarius

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be easy for you to spin your wheels today with projects that you take on, making it necessary to take your time and being OK with taking things off of your plate. Take care of your mind and body.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Capricorn

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be ready to make an impulse buy, but you'll need to make sure that you're managing your money carefully. In matters of the heart, know that you don't have to settle for less than you deserve.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Aquarius

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Something that you want may still feel like it's out of your reach. It's not. You just need some assistance in getting it. Look to your partner, friends, or trusted people in your network to assist you. They've got your back.

Here's What September 2020 Has In Store For Pisces