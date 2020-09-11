Here's Your Horoscope For Today: September 11, 2020

In this September 11 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We could be swimming in an emotion ocean today with the Moon in tenderhearted Cancer heightening our sensitivity and our feelings. Though with the Sun in logical Virgo opposing dreamy and compassionate Neptune in Pisces by the late afternoon, we're encouraged to seek out people, activities, and outlets that can offer some calm and soothing vibes as this Sun-Neptune opposition can stir up some anxiety as well.

Toward the evening, it might be better to tuck ourselves safely away in our shells as the Cancer Moon squares off with wounded Chiron in Aries and Mercury in rational Libra. Under this cosmic combo, it might be hard to communicate with others without taking things too personally or unintentionally saying something that could be hurtful. However, this planetary combo can be good for showing us where we need to work on healing and better communicating. Luckily, the day ends with the Moon in Cancer teaming up with freedom-loving Uranus in Taurus, which can help us with letting go of our troubles, grievances, or burdens.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You could be feeling a bit touchy and in need of some rest today. As such, be mindful of getting into unnecessary drama with others. You have a choice in how you choose to respond. Let some things go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It might feel like you're spinning your wheels today, which could leave you overwhelmed. To avoid or alleviate this, be mindful of people pleasing. Do what you can and allow the rest to sort itself out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could be feeling some fear or anxiety today, and it could have a lot to do with things that are beyond your control. One way that you can alleviate this dread is through self-care. Another way is through gratitude.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might not be in the mood to socialize today. That's quite alright. In fact, you should focus on doing what you want instead, especially if it means taking a time out. If friends need a time out, don't take it personally.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may not be able to see things clearly today, so don't let panic or worry be the thing that influences your decision-making. Step back and breathe if you need to. With money, know what's coming and going.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to the progress or work that you're doing or who you are as a person, be mindful of comparing yourself to others today. You have what you have for a reason. And what you have is a lot.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might feel like you're saying or doing all the wrong things today, but know that you are enough. Try not to be too hard on yourself or let impostor syndrome drag you down.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might have a lot of strong opinions now, but for today it might be best to keep some of them under wraps as they might not land the way you intend. Practice listening instead. You just might learn something.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may need to pull back a bit and conserve your energy and resources. While you may want to help others, realize you can't be everything to everyone. For now, focus on the things in your own backyard.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A work-related matter or a disagreement with someone significant could throw you for a loop today. As such, try not to allow the situation to steal your confidence or peace. This will pass. Remember how great you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might not want to deal with some of your deep-seated feelings or memories today. You might decide that soldering through it is the best way to go. It's not. Pay more attention to what your heart is telling you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your mind could be heavier than usual today, but you do have some control over it. Now's the time to lean on family, ground yourself, and do what you can to find joy. Not everything warrants your attention or energy.

