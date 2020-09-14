In this September 14 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day gets off to an exciting start as the Moon in creative Leo squares off with innovative Uranus in Taurus in the early morning. While this Moon-Uranus energy could have us feeling a bit restless or impulsive, this cosmic combo can be good for anything that requires a creative or outside-the-box approach. Later in the morning, the Leo Moon teams up with communicative Mercury in balance and beauty seeking Libra. As such, it can be a great time for connecting with others and following up on conversations, ideas, or plans.

By the evening, the Sun in hardworking and disciplined Virgo teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn. Together, this cosmic combo gives us the determination and willpower needed to make good on a commitment or follow-through with a plan. For those of us that could use some extra motivation, this Sun-Pluto pairing can be especially helpful.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Romance could take you by surprise today as your love interest may not be your usual type. On the other hand, you could be ready jump headfirst into a new connection. Either way, spend some time getting to know them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

While you usually love to be at home or having some downtime, you could be feeling super restless today. To beat the boredom, seek out ways you can channel the energy into something productive. Check your to-do list.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your nerves could be a bit fried today with all that's going on in your world. Be intentional about who gets your attention today. Engage the people and activities that bring you joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be looking to shop or make an impulse buy today, but you may be best to hold off and save your money for now. Meanwhile, don't waste time comparing yourself to others. You're who you are for a reason.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When it comes to achieving your goals today an innovative approach is best. However, if you're called to make a decision about something, take your time to weigh out all the options. Don't rush.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may be moved to do something selfless for someone today. While that's a good thing to do, just be mindful of over-extending yourself. On another note, you could receive some good financial news.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might have some big hopes and wishes that you'd like to come true. That's why it's important that you don't allow the fear of your wishes not coming true trip you up. Focus on what you want. Speak it into existence.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might not see eye to eye with someone you work with or someone you know. Though before you lose your cool, take time to clear your mind. It's possible that you might not be seeing the situation clearly.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Don't give up before you start, Sagittarius. That's the message for you to keep in mind today. Just because something seems like it will take time to happen doesn't mean you shouldn't keep at it. Talk to friends for support.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Someone could ignite your passions today, and you could be ready to risk it all for them. Before you do, take a time out and consider if it's what you really want. Hold out for what's in your heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It could be time to part ways with someone but you may need to have a honest conversation with them about where you stand and what you're feeling. Doing so could help neutralize the situation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It could be easy to get overwhelmed today, especially if you have too much going on. To avoid this, work on giving your attention to the things that really need it. Take care of your well-being. Talk to someone you trust.

