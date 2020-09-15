Here's Your Horoscope For Today: September 15, 2020

In this September 15 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a high-energy energy day that could feel a bit stop and go with the Moon in passionate Leo starting the day off in collaboration with assertive Mars in fiery Aries. Although Mars is retrograde, this Moon-Mars match-up can be good for standing up on behalf of others or reconnecting to a part of ourselves that's been dormant for too long. However, because Mars is retrograde, we may want to look before we leap toward anything new.

Shortly after the Moon and Mars get together, love planet Venus in Leo squares off with unconventional and excitable Uranus in Taurus. Under this Venus-Uranus square, there could be some interesting twists and turns where relationships and finances are concerned. No matter which way things go though, remember that it's Uranus' job to liberate us from the places where we feel stuck. With Venus in the picture, we can expect a change in what we value, which can help us move on from things that have become rote or stagnant.

By the afternoon, the Moon leaves dramatic Leo and moves into thoughtful and analytical Virgo. With the Moon in Virgo, we're called to focus more on finding solutions to problems and rather than getting swept up in the drama of them.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been feeling low-energy or low-confidence, seek out ways that you can reconnect to a passion or your sense of playfulness. In love, be open to something different. With purchases, research before you buy.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today is a good day for organizing your living space and letting go of items you've been holding onto but could stand to let go. Doing so makes space for better things to come in. That said, also make space for fun.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've put an idea or plan on the back burner, today could be a good time to take a second look at it and start making revisions. Chances are you'll see things in a new light. Your instincts are spot on.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Are you living in alignment with who you are at your core? You can find the answer to this question by taking time to acknowledge what makes you special. When you know your value, everyone else will too.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be confident, but be wary of the need for certainty or to be right. Nothing is set in stone, and it's OK to change your mind or to be unsure, especially when it comes to hitting a goal. Get clear on your values.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have your heart set on something or someone today, but you're being asked to take a second look as to whether what you desire is really right for you. You might be surprised at what you find.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've had a falling out with a friend, they could surprise you by wanting to make amends. Or, you could surprise yourself by wanting end the relationship. Honor your feelings. Trust what your intuition says.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may receive attention for your work, and you deserve to bask in it. However, if you've been feeling like you've been giving so much to your job and getting little in return, it may be time to part ways. Create a plan.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could have a realization or a moment of truth when it comes to a creative project or something involving your love life. Either way, it's time to move forward with a different approach as you're building anew.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If there's something you've been desiring or has been sitting on your heart, your time to make your feelings known is approaching. By speaking your truth, you can get what you want. But you have to take the risk.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be time to have an honest conversation with someone you're close to. Talking to them could change the relationship, but no matter what happens, it will be for the better. Remember, vulnerability is a strength.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be time to create a strategy or a plan around your income or money management. But don't fret as it's possible that you can find a solution if you're willing to go in a new direction. Network and collaborate.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Pisces.