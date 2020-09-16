Here's Your Horoscope For Today: September 16, 2020

In this September 16 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a day for work and productivity, but with the Moon in detail-oriented Virgo, we're called to be thoughtful about the tasks we do and don't take on. The day kicks off with the Virgo Moon teaming up with innovative Uranus in Taurus, giving us the need for something fresh and different. As such, we're encouraged to take an outside-the-box approach in moving forward, especially as tomorrow's New Moon in Virgo approaches, which also asks that we adopt new habits or a new schedule to improve our quality of life.

By the evening, the Virgo Moon teams up with expansive Jupiter in Capricorn, which helps us to achieve a goal or bring a plan to life through small, scalable steps, discipline, and consistency. By later tonight, when the Moon opposes dreamy Neptune in Pisces, we're encouraged to slow down and decompress from all the work done.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your ability to stay flexible and resourceful is what will help you with getting closer to your goals. Keep your eye on the prize, but try not to be so focused on the outcome that you can't enjoy the journey.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling extra confident today, but keep in mind that true confidence comes from being able to authentically express yourself. When you show up as yourself, the right people will show up for you.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could feel like an emotional weight has been lifted off of your shoulders today, especially if you've consciously chosen to let something or someone go. By freeing yourself, you can find fulfillment.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's time to consider how you can better utilize your network and connections to others, as there could be opportunity and growth waiting for you. What ideas do you want to bring to life? Enlist people to help you.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be on the receiving end on some good financial news, which could include a surprise bonus or a new opportunity. Just remember, in making any work-related decisions, stay true to what it is you value.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's time to take a different approach in how you express yourself and your needs. Where do you need to be more free to be who you are? Let yourself go. People will be more understanding of you than you think.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be feeling some anxiety or worry today. If so, take it as a cue to ramp up the rest and the self-care. Work on strengthening your spiritual "muscles," and try focusing only on the things you have control over.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's all about who you know now as a friend or someone in your community could plug you into an opportunity or provide you with the resources needed to further a goal. Don't let ego get in the way.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You've got some big things that you're working toward and your ability to hit your goals will depend on your ability to remain consistent and switching up a more targeted approach. Don't give up now.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could receive some promising news today or the shot at a new venture. This is something you earned, so celebrate yourself and the work you've done. Next steps will become clear soon enough.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been worried about a financial matter, your fears could be abated today, particularly if you're proactive about facing your fears and getting the issue sorted out. Believe in yourself.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

An unexpected alliance or collaboration could land in your lap today, and it could be just the thing you need to help you with moving forward with a plan. Employ your go-with-the-flow attitude and be open.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Pisces.