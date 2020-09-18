Here's Your Horoscope For Today: September 18, 2020

In this September 18 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The focus is on teamwork and balance today, with the Moon stationed in partnership-oriented Libra. And with the day getting started with the Libra Moon teaming up with warmhearted Venus in Leo, we're encouraged to reach out and connect with others to either collaborate with them or give generously of ourselves. At the same time, this Moon-Venus combo can be great for creative projects or seeking out things that offer beauty and pleasure.

By the evening, the Moon in Libra squares off with expansive Jupiter in hardworking Capricorn, which again reminds us of the need for balance. Under this Moon-Jupiter mashup, we could go overboard with compromising or the need to please or support others. Luckily, the Moon teams up with rational Mercury in Libra later tonight, to help us see where we need more fairness or balance within our relationships and how best to initiate or communicate it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your romantic life could pick up steam today, especially when you remain honest and clear about what it is that you want. If you want to get a creative project off the ground, seek out help. Give up some control.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today's a good day for organizing or cleaning up your living space. However, be mindful of taking on too much to the point where you get overwhelmed. Prioritize your well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A romantic connection could be heating up, but you may need to slow down and weigh out your options. If you're in need of a pick me up, engaging in a creative idea or doing something fun with friends will help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may feel good doing something for your family or roommates, but don't go overboard with it. If you do anything today, try to save something for yourself. Too, finances could improve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If you need to get someone on board with an idea or plan, send a message or have a meeting. You've got the right combo of charm and wit to succeed now. Be mindful of biting off more than you can chew though.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you've been worried about a money related issue, there's a strong chance that your fears could be alleviated today. When it comes to being compensated for your talents, demand your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can make an impact on your community and the world at large when you believe in yourself and what you have to offer. At the same time, make sure the communities you belong to can offer you something as well.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You need a timeout. Despite how much you may want to do and how plugged in you want to be, it's time to take a step back and give yourself a break. Refill your cup so that you can refill the cups of others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It's all about your friends today and where can you stand to show up the ones that are deserving? Where do you need to be more honest about needing support yourself? Strike a balance between giving and receiving.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You can't be everything to everyone, so you might as well be yourself. Keep this in mind today, particularly when it comes to anything goal or career related. Meanwhile, you could get lucky with some money.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It could be hard for you to be optimistic today, but you're reminded to not feed the fear. If you need help with this, enlist the help of your partner or someone close to you. Be the light you want to see.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could be dealing with some difficult emotions today where it pertains to something you're hoping and wishing for. You don't have to give up on the dream, you just need to be patient and disciplined in fulfilling it.

