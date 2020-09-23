Here's Your Horoscope For Today: September 23, 2020

In this September 23 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Today could feel rather stop and go as the Moon completes her stay in adventurous Sagittarius, while chatty Mercury in Libra faces off with hardnosed Saturn in Capricorn in the early morning. With the Sagittarius Moon teaming up with Mercury in Libra and ambitious Mars in Aries, we might feel the urge to jump headfirst into a new activity or to take on multiple things at a time. However, as Mars is still retrograde and tough Saturn is in the mix, we're encouraged to take things slow and look before we leap. This sentiment continues into the evening when the Moon enters Capricorn.

However, the friendly meetup between the Moon in Sagittarius, Mercury in Libra, and Mars in Aries can be good for following through with plans or projects already on our plate or making good on a promise made. For those of us that might be having second thoughts about a keeping a commitment, this cosmic combo can give us the honesty, assertiveness, and language needed to end the commitment or negotiate for something better. By late tonight, when the Moon in Capricorn squares off with the Sun in Libra, we're reminded that sometimes we have to be the "bad guy" when it comes to upholding healthy boundaries or acting with integrity.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may need to be upfront and honest with someone (or yourself) about your current limitations. You only let people down when you take on things you don't have the bandwidth for right now. Do the mature thing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You're encouraged to be picky about the projects or work you take on today. Just because you can do something doesn't mean that you should. Meanwhile, a delay could actually work in your favor. Trust the process.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You and a love interest might not be on the same page today, but an honest conversation could set things straight. That said, be discerning about who you share yourself with now. Not everyone deserves access.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It could be challenging to communicate with someone or tell them how you feel. Honor your feelings, but try to stick to the facts when presenting your case. Too, it's not about being right, it's about being direct.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could be super busy and swamped with work today, but take some time out to do something enjoyable as well. Give some extra attention to your well-being so you can continue giving of yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're reminded not to allow anyone dictate your worth today. Only you have the power to do that. That said, be mindful of the language you use about yourself. With money, treat yourself to something nice.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You're encouraged to take a breather and focus on what you're feeling deep down inside. Acknowledge your feelings and stand authentically in them, even if they're not "pretty." Speak your truth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Worry or anxiety could get the best of you today, but take the timeout you need and do not feed the fear. Seek out what uplifts and soothes you instead. Your well-being is a priority.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You may be focused on a particular goal today and while you'll certainly make progress, try to focus on one thing at a time. Know that your worth isn't tied to your productivity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might not have tons of energy to tackle everything you'd like to do, but don't let guilt have you burning the candle at both ends. Getting the rest you need is also productive. Don't worry about what others think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be feeling a bit dejected or down about something today. Seek out your friends and the people that inspire you so that you don't lose hope. All is not lost. Keep the faith.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might not feel like you're as far ahead as you'd like to be, but before you come down on yourself or envy what others have, acknowledge how far you have come. That counts for something.

