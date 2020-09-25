Here's Your Horoscope For Today: September 25, 2020

In this September 25 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains in no-nonsense Capricorn, putting us in a no-nonsense kind of a mood. And with the Capricorn Moon teaming up with three other planets currently in Capricorn, including serious Saturn and power-hungry Pluto, the atmosphere could feel extra weighty. The best way to handle this concentration of Capricorn energy is to slow down, get grounded, and focus on just the essentials today.

Focusing solely on what's important will be particularly helpful come later this evening when the Moon in Capricorn faces off with aggressive Mars in Aries and chatty Mercury in balance-seeking Libra. Under this cosmic combination, we could feel like we're being called to put out a myriad of fires or might have trouble following through with a plan. As a result, feelings of frustration and burnout could be high, as could the chance for arguments. However, for those of us that are ready to do the hard work necessary that the Moon in Capricorn calls for, this energy is excellent for taking charge or leadership within a situation and building a tactical plan for moving forward.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might feel like you're under a ton of pressure today. While you may not be able to shrug off your responsibilities, you can make time for yourself. Give yourself some extra love and care.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have some big ideas you want to bring to life, but for now it's best to keep things simple. Meanwhile, if you're having a hard time with being optimistic, take a time out and go where the love is.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to take a step back and consider if an intimate connection is right for you. If you want something deeper, be honest and don't settle. Only you know what's in your heart.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You can't please all of the people all of the time, so there's no sense in trying. What you can do is try to make sure that your dealings with others are as mutually beneficial as possible. Don't ignore what you need.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be hard not to stay plugged into everything that's going on right now, but how is that benefitting you? You don't need to stick your head in the sand, but you do need to ramp up the self-care.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be comfortable with doing your own thing right now, but you're reminded that you're not an island. You need community and support, and today you're encouraged to seek some out. Nourish your heart.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don't worry about being the bad guy, especially when it comes to expressing how you feel about something or drawing boundaries with others. You empower yourself by doing the thing that seems difficult to do.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be doing all that you can today to remain in control of a situation, but now's not the time for forcing things to go your way. Trust that the work you've already done will pay off. Let the story unfold.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be itching to spend money now on shiny things, but your best bet is to invest in the long term. In matters of the heart, don't allow the fear of the future push you to settle for something for now. Hold out.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You don't have to carry everything on your shoulders. Look to your partner or a trusted friend to help you out today. Also, keep in mind that not everything is your responsibility. Let people handle their own stuff.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could feel like you're spinning your wheels today, and the energy could be overwhelming. Find an accountability partner and prioritize your to-do list. Start small and work your way up.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Instead of focusing on what you don't have, focus on ways that you can bring your gifts or talents to the stage in way that positively impacts your community and peers. Put what you do have to use.

Here's what September 2020 has in store for Pisces.