4 Signs Most Affected By The February Full “Snow” Moon

Brace yourself for a night of intense and passionate vibes, because the next full moon is delivering an opportunity to embrace your desires, focus on what brings you pleasure, and explore your wild side. The February 2022 full moon, also called the Snow Moon, is sashaying into effervescent, and self-assured Leo on Feb. 16 at 11:56am ET (8:56am PT), giving the collective a loving nudge to take bold and necessary risks. If you’re worried about the intensity of the next full moon raining on your parade, don’t fear. Leo seldom takes life too seriously, and even if you’re one of the few zodiac signs most affected by the February 2022 full moon, you’ll find the confidence to persevere through challenges with extreme courage.
Full moons mark the completion of the lunar cycle, signaling a time of intense emotion and chaotic energy, according to astrology. This lunation offers the perfect opportunity to manifest your deepest desires, complete projects, and reflect on your deep and suppressed emotions. Leo’s energy is all about confidence, creativity, pleasure, and bravery — so while emotions naturally run high and post-Valentine’s Day chaos may ensue, overall, vibes will be less sinister and more inspiring as it helps you reflect and take action with grace and tenacity. What’s more, Venus, the planet associated with love and romance, forms a conjunction aspect with Mars, the planet of aggression, spearheading a night of passionate e
While everyone will be affected by this lunation to some degree, some zodiac signs will feel Leo’s heat more than others. Read on to see if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the 2022 February full moon.