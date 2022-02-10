4 Signs Most Affected By The February Full “Snow” Moon

Brace yourself for a night of intense and passionate vibes, because the next full moon is delivering an opportunity to embrace your desires, focus on what brings you pleasure, and explore your wild side. The February 2022 full moon, also called the Snow Moon, is sashaying into effervescent, and self-assured Leo on Feb. 16 at 11:56am ET (8:56am PT), giving the collective a loving nudge to take bold and necessary risks. If you’re worried about the intensity of the next full moon raining on your parade, don’t fear. Leo seldom takes life too seriously, and even if you’re one of the few zodiac signs most affected by the February 2022 full moon, you’ll find the confidence to persevere through challenges with extreme courage.

Full moons mark the completion of the lunar cycle, signaling a time of intense emotion and chaotic energy, according to astrology. This lunation offers the perfect opportunity to manifest your deepest desires, complete projects, and reflect on your deep and suppressed emotions. Leo’s energy is all about confidence, creativity, pleasure, and bravery — so while emotions naturally run high and post-Valentine’s Day chaos may ensue, overall, vibes will be less sinister and more inspiring as it helps you reflect and take action with grace and tenacity. What’s more, Venus, the planet associated with love and romance, forms a conjunction aspect with Mars, the planet of aggression, spearheading a night of passionate e

While everyone will be affected by this lunation to some degree, some zodiac signs will feel Leo’s heat more than others. Read on to see if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the 2022 February full moon.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Taurus, the full moon in Leo is highlighting your fourth house of home and family, giving you an opportunity to reflect on your structure. It may be an emotional time as you feel more sentimental and nostalgic, but try to remain focused on the present moment by practicing grounding meditation and scheduling quality time with your family. “Home is where the heart is for Taurus, which is why they are giving their energy towards building a stronger place for family and friends — including themselves. Foundations are shifting while becoming powerful and resilient,” astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This lunation is moving into your house of self, so you may feel like the main character more than ever, Leo. Rather than embrace your life-of-the-party outlook on life, this is time to quietly reflect on your emotions, reconsider your needs, and desires, so that you can move forward. “Although Leos can be selfish, it’s been a long time since they’ve been able to put the focus of their energies on themselves,” explains Stardust. “Therefore, this is a time in which they will be comprehending and understanding their emotions as they navigate through life.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Are you feeling caught in the middle in your professional life, Scorpio? This lunation is hitting your tenth house of occupational calling, so this may be a good time to reflect on whether your work is serving your higher purpose. Take time to address any issues at your job and reflect on what legacy you want to leave. “It’s time for Scorpio to decide what path they want to take in their career. Scorpios are being given two professional options to embrace, and they are deciding which one aligns with their dreams,” says Stardust.