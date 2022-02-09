Valentine’s Day will have passed by the time this month’s full moon has its moment in the spotlight, but the cosmic vibes will still be red-hot. This passionately charged lunation — also known as the Snow Moon — rises on Feb. 16, and it’s bringing all zodiac signs a glittery opportunity to shed their self-doubt and embrace a renewed sense of confidence. Knowing how February’s full moon will affect your zodiac sign can help you maximize on this lucky lunation’s power.

The February 2022 full moon may be known as the Snow Moon, but don’t be fooled by the icy moniker — there’s nothing frigid about this fiery lunation. It takes place in fun-loving fire sign Leo territory, which brings heart-centered matters of love, passion, and creativity to the forefront. It’s a great time to let go of the negative self-talk, self-doubt, and insecurity that keeps you from being your best and brightest self. This lunation asks us to be loud and proud about our desires and embrace some serious main character energy in our lives. In other words, put “Roar” by Katy Perry on repeat and channel the vibes accordingly.

The romantic vibes of this post-Valentine’s Day full moon are enhanced by a sensual alignment between love planet Venus and passionate planet Mars, setting off on a cycle that puts security, investment, and longevity at the top of our relationship priority lists. Additionally, a sweet sextile aspect between lucky planet Jupiter and wild child planet Uranus brings all sorts of favorable full moon surprises our way. Magical bursts of inspiration might light up your life where you least expect it.

Overall, the cosmic weather forecast for this full moon looks equally sunny and sexy — but keep in mind that it’ll also be activating the Nodes of Fate, which could bring about some soul-level challenges. We’ll need to be brave and confident when it comes to accepting our truth and aligning with our destinies. You’re the star of this lunar show, so step up and claim your crown.

Here’s how the full Snow Moon will affect each zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It’s time to put your fiery spirit in the driver’s seat and pump the gas, Aries. This full moon is blasting you with inspiration that will bring new energy to your love life, passion projects, and creative endeavors alike. Be confident and bold about asking for what you want, and don’t be afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Whether it’s a brood of blood relatives or your beloved circle of besties, this open-hearted lunation will inspire you to connect with the people who make you feel most at home. Reaching out to loved ones and surrounding yourself with the warm and nurturing vibes of family will help you find stability amidst any unpredictable full moon plot twists.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It doesn’t take much to coax your inner chatterbox into the spotlight, Gemini — so this gregarious full moon is sure to succeed. It’s time to share your creative ideas more openly and be confident in what you have to say. That said, you’ve got more attention on you than you might realize, so be thoughtful with your words.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This full moon is lighting up the money sector of your chart, Cancer, and it’s asking you to invest in yourself. Ensure that a little bit of “fun” is part of your financial plan by starting a savings account for a future vacations, budgeting out a monthly stipend that you can spend on luxurious splurges, or asking your boss for the raise you know you deserve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This fiery full moon is shining in your zodiac sign now, Leo, so work your angles and find your light. When you fully embrace your confidence and authenticity, you’re basically unstoppable — and the world is waiting for you to make your roaring presence known. Let your inner lioness out of her cage and go wild.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This full moon is bursting with optimism and surprises, Virgo — so let go of all the logistics for a minute and allow your mind to wander into daydream territory. Fantasizing about the life you want is the first step in manifesting it into reality, so indulge in your dreamiest thoughts and get lost in the magic of your inner world.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your ruling planet Venus is connecting with motivating Mars alongside this lunation, Libra — so it’s a beautiful time to re-energize your goals. In order to really breathe life into your passion projects, it’s helpful to have a like-minded team cheering you on. Stay open to collaborations and embrace your creative community.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The lunar spotlight is shining on your work life now, Scorpio, so it’s a good time to grab the right people’s attention. Find excuses to connect more warmly with your superiors, show off the results of a successful recent project, or otherwise put your greatest professional talents on display.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

This spicy full moon is lighting up your fire sign spirit, Sagittarius, and it’s inspiring you to branch out into exciting (and yet-to-be-explored) territory. Follow your heart to new destinations — whether that means booking a last-minute weekend trip or taking a chance on a sexy stranger. Luck is on your side.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Full moons are great for helping us to let things go, Capricorn — and for you, the release will also align with a feeling of rebirth. With love-oriented Venus and goal-oriented Mars aligning in your sign, the emotional depth of the full moon will feel even more intense. Purge away anything that’s keeping you from accessing your deepest truth and desire in relationships.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It’s time to pump up the passion in your partnerships, Aquarius. If you’re committing to someone — whether it’s a romantic bond or business-related one — do it with enthusiasm, zeal, and authenticity. Being lovingly honest about the true terms of your relationships will leave lots of room for excitement and growth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This full moon is setting the stage for all kinds of fun surprises, Pisces — so don’t be shocked if your plans fall off-schedule and you have to make up an itinerary as you go! Be open to change as you go about your usual routine and remember when you allow yourself to work in synchronicity with the universe, anything is possible.