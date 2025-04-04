Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, April 4

Your heart is tugging you in the right direction, even if you wind up choosing realism over idealism. Act in your own best interest as Venus retrograde lingers beside the lunar north node, an astrological point that represents growth and destiny. Today’s choices, big or small, will have a long-term impact.

Disciplined Mars holds firm in its collaboration with responsible Saturn, encouraging steady work efforts. Yet, Uranus injects its disruptive energy into the cosmic mix, bringing unexpected twists that test whether you’ll go the distance.

Crossing an unexpected hurdle will reveal just how capable you are of scaling the heights of success. Don’t back down when challenges arise.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Your creature comforts are helping you feel grounded and secure. Savor every moment of your morning routine before you trade your cozy pajamas for day clothes. Pick out a movie to watch while unwinding this evening.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You carry your burdens well, Taurus, which creates the false impression that nothing is going on behind the scenes. Open up — either to someone you already trust, or someone you’d like to be closer to.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) It’s a good idea to follow your feelings today. Break away from your usual routine and prioritize comfort.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Contrary to what you might believe, people aren’t paying that much attention to you, Cancer. Do whatever you want.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Get all the rest you need, Leo, even if you have to call in sick or cancel your Friday night plans. Your well-being comes first.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Reassuring words from a friend or a perfectly timed quote popping up on Instagram may stick in your mind. Pass on the good advice, and you could brighten someone else’s day.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You’re never going to feel fully prepared to step into the spotlight, so why wait? Take a risk, Libra! It’ll pay off, building your confidence and courage for the future.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Don’t get lost in murky thoughts, Scorpio. There’s no point in worrying about things that haven’t happened yet. Instead, focus on what’s going well for you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Feeling moody, Sagittarius? Your favorite person is available to offer comfort and reassurance. You just have to ask for what you need.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You thrive independently, but that doesn’t mean you have to be alone. Speak up when you’re craving quality time with someone you love. Just sitting together will help you feel close and comfortable.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Don’t spend more time at work today than you have to. Spend Friday evening at the gym or catch up with family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Creative tasks will lighten your mood and make time fly. Prioritize the most exciting to-do list items.

