Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, August 16

Today’s astrological alignments force you to focus on what you can control. As Mars progresses through speedy Gemini, Jupiter answers to Saturn retrograde, the planet of restriction and delays.

Your progress is stalled, but you’re strong enough to overcome any barrier. When your faith and growth are tested, you will learn which goals and ideas are most important to you.

A constructive flow between the moon in resilient Capricorn and love planet Venus in Virgo builds in the afternoon. Harness this dutiful energy to guard and protect your loved ones. Master the art of supporting others without neglecting your needs.

A serious review of your boundaries will leave you feeling emotionally mature tonight when the moon links up with Saturn retrograde.

Aries (March 21-April 19) More people are looking up to you with respect than you realize. Set a positive example. Every kind and helpful gesture creates a ripple effect.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Share what you’ve recently learned with others. An intellectual conversation will bring you and your loved ones closer together. You may even help them improve their lives.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your family and loved ones are here to help you thrive. Accept their guidance and support as a demonstration of their love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re deeply in tune with your partner's needs today. Impress them with your attentive listening and pick up on the hints they drop in conversation.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Develop healthy habits, but don’t stop at your work and wellness routines. Financial health, time management, and severing harmful attachments are equally important.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't wait around for people to cater to your needs. When you show up for yourself in loving ways and do more of what makes you happy, you will attract higher-quality people and experiences.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You may desire alone time today. A solo activity will enable you to sit with your feelings and reconnect to yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your words of wisdom will leave a lasting impact on your friends. Guide them without telling them the answers. Support them without assuming responsibility for fixing their problems.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Long-term financial planning will help you get ahead of future problems. Be ambitious and practical as you create the foundation for your ambitions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) An encounter with someone from a different background will teach you something new about yourself. Reflect on which areas of your life could benefit from improvement.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Check in with yourself. Be proactive in brainstorming solutions to your emotional burdens rather than waiting for your problems to resolve themselves.