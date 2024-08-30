Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, August 30

Expect a gentle nudge out of your comfort zone this morning. The moon is in security-loving Cancer, cozying up to Uranus, the planet of change and breakthroughs. A disruption to your morning routine may be just what you need to kickstart your day a little earlier.

The moon quickly moves in sight of dreamy Neptune retrograde, coinciding with a midday slump. Staring longingly out of your window will eat away at your time. Relax by listening to music during your lunch break, and start with the easier tasks on your to-do list.

You may feel more uplifted as the moon wanes into lively Leo by the early afternoon. Your light-hearted attitude is threatened by external demands, though, when the moon confronts powerhouse Pluto retrograde.

Confrontations with authority figures could lead to intense drama. However, charming and negotiating your way out of difficult situations is possible, thanks to Venus in diplomatic Libra’s supportive alignment with the moon.

Aries (March 21-April 19) There’s no shame in having a low-key Friday night if you feel drained after a long workday. Explore new ways to have fun at home.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Reframe your perception of healthy communication. You don’t have to update everyone on your most intimate and fluctuating thoughts. Just clue them in on what kind of mood you’re in today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your attachments will make it difficult to conduct open conversations. Notice the resistance you sense in others. This may be mirroring your own stubborn tendencies.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Disruptions to your day will leave little time for a five-step skincare routine. Find small moments to implement elements of the rituals that make you feel sparkly and new. Savor every second of relaxation that you can get.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your instinct to shield yourself from negative energy is kicking in, but you can’t stay hidden forever. Use your “me” time to overcome the barriers to your confidence.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) When you’re in good company, heartfelt conversations will flow naturally. But if there’s distance between you and your friends, a considerate text will deepen your connection. Show them you care by checking in on their well-being.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Oversharing your intimate thoughts in a very public setting will either inspire a crowd or harm your reputation. Read the room. Say just enough to intrigue people, and hold anything back that you might ultimately regret.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your intuition is sharp today. Trust your instincts and go where they take you, even if others aren’t tuned in to what you are seeing. If your initial assessment is right, you may find yourself in the spotlight.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Supressing forbidden feelings only causes them to intensify. Your sensitive reactions could create confusion if you don’t explain the root of your worries. Tell a trusted confidant what’s on your mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Quality time with the person you love most will nurture you in all the right ways. Get closer by opening up about the thoughts and feelings that are nagging you. Be honest about what you’re enjoying or frustrated by right now.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Ease your way through the workday. Share your responsibilities to lessen the pressure on your shoulders. You may be slower to move through your to-do list, but you’ll maintain your peace and strengthen your collaborative bonds.