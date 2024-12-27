Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, December 27

Your acute perception will help you pick up on small details. Tune into your surroundings as the moon in observant Scorpio collaborates with Neptune, the planet of intuition. Repeat other’s words back to them and they will appreciate your attentive listening.

Midday arrives with an unexpected twist. A confrontation between love planet Venus and unpredictable Uranus provokes change in your finances and relationships. A surprising confession or unexpected request from a loved one may push you outside your comfort zone. You may feel the urge to share a quirk that others don’t know about you.

Despite the turmoil, you’re maintaining a positive attitude. The moon wanders into optimistic Sagittarius and angles toward transformative Pluto this afternoon. Focus on the bigger picture and keeping an open mind. The day reaches a blissful end, under the moon and Mars’ confidence-boosting alignment. Put a positive spin on the circumstances beyond your control.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t get carried away in preaching your beliefs and principles. Not everyone who disagrees with you is wrong. Let others share their takes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Hold realistic expectations and boundaries when getting involved in group projects — especially when deep feelings or finances are involved. Consider how your friendship dynamics could change.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Discussions about the future of your relationship or commitments are forcing you to brutally assess of your life’s goals. Are you making steady progress toward your dreams?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Exaggerated claims and promises will disappoint people who count on you. Your actions mean more than your intentions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Financial restrictions may suck the fun out of your day. But there’s always a way to strike a balance. Set boundaries to protect your joy while staying disciplined.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Open communication will help address lingering issues between you and a loved one. Reach out to a family member or partner who feels as if your attention has been elsewhere.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) To stay on top of your to-do list, you’ve been blocking out distractions. But a spontaneous conversation with a friendly face in your neighborhood will cause time to fly by. Try not to get frustrated with yourself — you’re only human!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Dream big, but remember, there are only 24 hours in the day. Money isn’t an endless resource. Avoid risky or impractical ideas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your lively self-expression and independence may earn disapproval. Show your roommates or family members that you can meet the demands of your responsibilities, but do it in your own way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Observe your patterns of escapism, like daydreaming, procrastinating, or scrolling endlessly through social media. What are you trying to avoid?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Can you acknowledge others’ accomplishments without thinking less of yourself? Try discussing someone who’s achieved what you want without falling into envy.