Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, February 28

Quiet yet determined energy rolls in this morning as the Pisces moon coordinates with Mars. After the highs of yesterday’s new moon, you’re confronting the reality that your dreams need a solid foundation and plan. Don’t rush to get started. There’s still a chance your hopes could change in line with your feelings.

By lunchtime, you're crashing back down to reality. The moon conjoins with serious-minded Saturn, highlighting the impracticality of your goals. It’s up to you whether you choose to proceed, attempting to accomplish what others consider impossible.

Knuckle down and focus on your visions for the future. You could uncover an unexpected way forward once the moon coordinates with innovative Uranus. But is it wishful thinking? Run your plans past your most grounded friend.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) If you look closely, today’s obstacles may be self-imposed limitations. Get out of your own way by challenging your patterns of thought and behavior.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your discipline and maturity may position you as the leader of the pack. Be strategic about who you let on your team. Including someone who doesn’t share your group’s work ethic could throw the dynamic off balance.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Opportunities could emerge to impress an authority figure. Speak highly of your professional achievements while staying humble. However, you’ll need more than words to make your case. Show them how hard-working and impactful you are.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) A thought-provoking conversation with someone you disagree with will be an important learning experience. Keep the communication respectful.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Draw boundaries to protect your time and energy. If someone is taking more than they give, whether emotionally or financially, speak up! Don’t let anyone take advantage of your kindness.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You have the urge to instigate serious conversations about the future. Are you and your significant other on the same page? Be direct and ask questions.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Yes, your responsibilities at work may feel heavier than usual, but they’re making you more resilient. Push through your to-do list and don’t forget to reward yourself when you’re finished.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If you’re on the dating scene, keep your expectations grounded. If you’re making art, don’t be discouraged by your “mistakes.” Either way, it’s better to build trust in yourself rather than falling in love with an illusion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Pressure or responsibilities at home may cause you to feel distant from your family. Don’t sweep your emotions under the rug, Sagittarius. Take time in solitude to explore how you feel.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Stick to what you know and avoid making promises you can’t keep. It’s best to play it safe today. Withhold your opinion until you’re better able to express yourself clearly.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Financial discipline is key. Reserve your funds for items that hold practical value. Small adjustments — like making lunch at home instead of swinging by the sandwich shop, or walking rather than taking a quick Uber — will go a long way.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Confronting your mistakes will test your inner strength. Don’t let one mishap derail your confidence, Pisces. Work on taking full responsibility for yourself.

