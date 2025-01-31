Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, January 31

The sun’s empowering bond with Jupiter lingers, putting a pep in your step. A thirst for discovery will lure you out of bed this morning. If you aren’t striking up a conversation with a stranger, you may be full of original questions and ideas.

By midday, you’re feeling inspired by life’s possibilities. The whimsical Pisces moon links up with Jupiter, which is currently retrograde. Sharing your goals and aspirations will improve your chances of success. But the more ideas you conjure up about your future, the more distracted you will be from the present. Don’t get carried away in a fantasy.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Visions and ideas always seem clearer and achievable in your head. Get your ideas on paper, and you will notice what you’ve overlooked.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Having quality friends is better than having a large circle. Make sure you’re offering generous affection and support to people who reciprocate.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Anything you set your heart and mind toward is possible. When you demonstrate your eagerness to learn and grow in your career, someone may take a chance on you.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Talking about your worries and fears will widen your sense of possibility and boost your optimism. You may be reminded today that your past does not dictate your future.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Look on the brighter side, Leo. If you’re having trouble seeing the silver lining, your friends may offer some perspective. An inspirational quote on social media will find you at the right time.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Is your idealistic side putting too much pressure on your relationship? Let your partner in on your hopes and aspirations, but manage your expectations of how they react.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Avoid taking on more responsibilities than you can manage. Step away from tasks that aren’t meaningful to you. Saying “no” isn’t such a big deal.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Immerse yourself in a happy environment. When surrounded by fun projects, hobbies, and fulfilling relationships, your troubles will fade.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Reminiscing about the past will strengthen your bond with a family member. Share your nostalgia and speak fondly of your positive memories.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Overthinking will stop you from authentically sharing your feelings or creative solutions. Don’t worry about how others interpret your words. Focus on how good it feels to express yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) When you know you are worthy of the best, you will turn down anyone or anything that doesn’t meet your standards. Raise the bar, Aquarius.