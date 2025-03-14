Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, March 14

Your life needs some serious restructuring. Brace yourself as the turbulent lunar eclipse aligns in Virgo this morning, prompting you to take action. An unexpected event or realization could break down your routine and force you to overhaul your priorities.

The moon drifts into peaceful Libra by the early afternoon, taming the eclipse drama. Get out of crisis mode and identify your patterns that are no longer working. Disturbances may be an opportunity in disguise to improve your lifestyle.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) An unexpected shift in your well-being or priorities raises questions about the efficiency of your routine. Where does the bulk of your time go, Aries? What changes can you make?

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Crack down on the barriers to joy and creative freedom. If your current lifestyle doesn’t allow time for romance, artistic projects, or exploration, you need to create space.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Direct all your energy toward creating a safe and secure environment — physically and emotionally. If you aren’t preparing to relocate, consider a home renovation project or address the elephant in the room with a family member.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Clarity comes rushing in to help you make a difficult decision. Don’t waiver, Cancer. Trust that you’ve weighed your options effectively enough to reach a solution today.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Let go of the limiting beliefs or excuses that prevent you from starting or sticking to a financial plan. You’re more than capable. Tight budgeting and savvy spending really do pay off.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Today marks the culmination of a huge chapter that has elevated your self-awareness. Take a good look at your life and remove anything — clothes, patterns, or labels — that no longer feel like you.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You’re finally getting closure, though perhaps not how you expected. Address the unresolved feelings that influence your reactions and behavior.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If you aren’t on the verge of a major accomplishment, you could see dramatic changes in your social life that test the strength of your friendships. Whether you have something to celebrate or overcome, band together with your community.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) A turning point in your career coincides with a realization that you are overworked or unsatisfied. It’s time for a new chapter, Sagittarius. Make no compromises in cultivating a life that you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Learning experiences are coming full circle, causing a new belief system to click into place. Expect a discovery that changes how you see the world.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Emotional wounds that once held you back may suddenly disappear. Don’t let your fears or insecurities dictate your future.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Be honest about what you want from your relationship, even at the risk of losing someone you love. Don’t allow resentment to bubble beneath the surface.

For more, check out your tarot reading.