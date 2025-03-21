Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, March 21

Self-control gives way to powerful impulses. You can no longer resist the tug of your heart’s desires when Venus (retrograde) coordinates with obsessive Pluto. Meanwhile, the optimistic Sagittarius moon mingles with asteroid Chiron, which represents your inner wounds and fears. There’s no better time to courageously overcome an insecurity by pursuing your passion.

The energy settles this evening when stoic Saturn, the planet of maturity, clashes with the over-confident moon. A reality check could pierce your overzealous plans. Slow down and avoid striving to do the impossible.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Is now the right time to embark on an overseas expedition or sign up for a course that requires long-term commitment? Escaping your current responsibilities could have a long-term impact. Be wise, Aries.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) The prospect of a joint financial venture may sound exciting, but be careful to consider the serious impact it could have on your friendship. Take your time to weigh the risks and set boundaries.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Are you locking yourself into a commitment you cannot sustain? Have an honest conversation with your significant other or business partner. Manage expectations and avoid making promises you can’t keep.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Starting a health kick with a fiery burst of motivation can be exhilarating, but you’ll need discipline if you want to stick with it for the long haul. What’s driving you? Identifying a purpose will keep you grounded.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) It’s fine to have fun shopping, eating out, and bar-hopping with friends, but don’t let fleeting pleasures override your budget.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Philosophical reflection will clarify the past, but you could miss the opportunity to strengthen your bond with a family member in the present. Don’t self-isolate, Virgo. Tell them what’s on your mind.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Your focus at work could take a hit if you’re unable to settle on one solid idea. Share your thoughts with a colleague who can spot what you’re missing and bring structure to your vision.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Exciting money-making ideas arise, but are they shaped by short-term gratification? Don’t chase quick rewards, Scorpio, or you might lose steam when obstacles throw a wrench in your plans.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your intuition is nudging you to explore new possibilities. However, the pressure to act responsibly could keep you in the planning stage. You will never account for every potential setback, Sagittarius. Trust your instincts.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Don’t get lost in your thoughts, Capricorn, or you may cause yourself to worry without reason. Consider whether your concerns are based on hypotheticals or reality.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Big aspirations are on your mind, but fears about your financial security may hold you back. Conduct a realistic assessment of whether you have the right foundations to support your new ambitions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You don’t need to be like everyone else in order to succeed, Pisces. Authenticity matters. Stick with your career goals, even if others veer in a different direction.

