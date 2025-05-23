Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, May 23

Whether in romance or ambition, today’s energy favors creative risks and pursuing what excites you. The moon burns through fearless Aries, encouraging dynamic and unapologetic self-expression. Start your morning with energy, honesty, and drive. Make your intentions clear and your feelings known.

After midday, you’re making an impact by following your instincts without second-guessing. The bold moon syncs up with courageous Mars in Leo, bestowing you with the heart and fire to do what feels right, even if it doesn’t make sense to others.

By the time you wind down this evening, the moon will cross paths with passionate Venus in Aries, boosting your confidence and charisma. If you send a hopeful text, you may receive a positive response. Or you might feel pulled toward solo activities, like a high-intensity workout. Get up, get out, and get moving.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) There’s a fire in your belly and confidence in your stride today. Express yourself fearlessly and without restraint. Wear your boldest outfit to run errands or show off your latest creative project.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) It’s the actions you take when nobody’s watching that strengthen you, Taurus. Do one thing that scares you today without announcing it to the world. Prove to yourself how courageous you are.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) You may notice you’re more influential today. Use your magnetism to your advantage and get people talking about your ideas. Call the meeting, share your vision, or initiate a conversation that could turn your dreams into reality.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Don’t shy away from the spotlight, Cancer. Every moment of visibility is an opportunity to take bold steps forward in your career. Launch your initiative, ask for a raise, or demonstrate your leadership.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Ready for your next adventure, Leo? If you’re hungry for change, take a bold step in a new direction. Switch things up. Act on your wildest ideas. Speak honestly and openly in a crowded room and see what happens.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) It’s time to go deep, Virgo. Get to the root of your fears that are blocking your courage. What’s stopping you from taking up space, asserting your presence, or asking for what you’re worth?

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Initiate a connection, whether in your social life or love life. Share your passion, warmth, and encouragement. Going on a date or getting together with friends will remind you how supported you are by the people around you.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Productivity and motivation are on the rise, but rather than focusing on getting things done, take pride in your work. Complete tasks with flair and go the extra mile. Seize opportunities to take the lead at work. Don’t settle for good; demonstrate excellence.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Live it up, Sagittarius. Today is for fun, flirtation, passion, and creativity. If you can’t make time for your hobbies and interests during the day, plan a spontaneous weekend getaway.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) You may be full of energy, but stamina is in short supply. Get all the rest you need, Capricorn. If you’ve endured a busy week, calling off your Friday night plans to nurture yourself at home may be your best move.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Communicate, connect, and collaborate, Aquarius. Working in a partnership will bring structure to your enthusiastic ideas. An open-hearted conversation with a loved one will help them understand you better.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Pisces, don’t skip your morning rituals. Your skin care routine and workout aren’t just about aesthetics; they’re an opportunity to treat your body with care. Invest in what supports your growth, strength, and health.

