Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, November 1

Brace yourself! The new month kicks off with a powerful fresh start in the cosmos. When the new moon aligns in Scorpio this morning, you’re hit with a surge of intense emotions. This transformational new beginning guides you deeper into raw, vulnerable feelings. Cast fear out of your mind and express yourself honestly.

Instinctual Mars collaborates with perceptive Mercury and destructive Pluto, causing you to linger throughout the day. This incisive and ruthless energy boosts your focus and determination. Listen to your gut and don’t be afraid to make quick decisions. Your sharp intuition will protect you from risks.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Closely inspect any contracts or agreements and don’t be afraid to get assertive. This is your moment to take control and adjust the terms that don’t meet your standards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Life is too short to hold grudges, seek vengeance, or simmer in a bad mood and hope your significant other asks you what’s wrong. Call a truce and start fresh.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You may want to charge ahead, but you must take one step at a time to avoid feeling emotionally overwhelmed. Identify a single problem in your life and work diligently to turn it around. When you’re done, begin again.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A passionate connection is on the rise, but don’t prematurely dive headfirst into a new relationship. Take your time. Indulge in the process of building trust and intimacy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A fresh start at home is helping you restore your peace and inner security. Throw out any items that are symbolic of negative experiences. Give yourself the clean slate you deserve.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Observe your surroundings and ask questions. You’ll learn more about people by studying their behavior than taking them at their word.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Low self-esteem is weighing you down. Remember, you’re never powerless.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Avoid taking extreme action. When your mood changes — and it eventually will — you may realize your decision to set your old life ablaze was a bit dramatic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re on the road to recovery. Healing requires you to continually face your flaws and destructive patterns. Don’t give up; you’re twice as likely to let go of negativity today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) People want to be your friend! Don’t be wary — this is a good thing. If you raise your guard, you could miss out on a powerful new connection.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Before you set off on a new journey and chase greater ambitions, reconsider your motivations. Lead with passion rather than a sense of ruthless competition.