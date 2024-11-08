Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, November 8

The moon in brainiac Aquarius connects to mindset planet Mercury, inspiring a rush of fresh ideas. Thinking outside of the box is serving you well this morning. When minor problems emerge, remember you already have the solutions within. You’re prepared to handle this.

Heading into the afternoon, you may feel disappointed or confused about your desires when romantic Venus bends to Neptune’s pressure. Falling in love with a fantasy, or the idea of someone, will emphasize the stark contrast between your present and future. Wake up and reconnect to reality!

Aries (March 21-April 19) When your fears control you, you’ll find yourself overcompensating to prove your intellect and capabilities. What are you running away from?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You can’t force a friendship with someone who isn’t interested. Likewise, you can’t chase dreams with unrealistic expectations. Reflect on what you want, and you’ll learn where you’ve been looking in all the wrong places.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A desire to be recognized by a larger crowd may signal that your deeper needs aren’t being met. Turn to the people who know you best to receive the validation and support you crave.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Just because your goals are effortless to achieve doesn’t mean you’re on the wrong path. Manage your expectations around what is healthy and realistic when it comes to your work and fitness targets.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t fall for potential, Leo. If you crave intimate connection and affection more than the person in front of you, you’ll settle for less than you deserve.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Avoid pressuring your loved ones with unrealistic expectations. Other people cannot provide the security and care you desire without honest conversations and clear direction. Don’t wait for them to read your mind.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Reorganize your priorities and you’ll be rewarded with better focus. If you’re struggling to stay productive, break up big tasks into smaller checklist items.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Embarking on a creative project is a beautiful thing, but lofty expectations and a fixation on the financial outcome will quickly steal your joy. Be moved by passion and purpose, Scorpio. Expressing yourself artistically is more important than the impact of your creations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Strong beliefs that formed in childhood are secretly influencing your direction in life. Don’t let your past dictate who you are becoming in the present.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Get some much-needed alone time to explore your thoughts and feelings. The truth is coming to light, and you are quickly realizing where you have lived in denial of your subconscious wishes and desires.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Aquarius, you have nothing to prove. Focus on what you want — don’t worry about impressing others.