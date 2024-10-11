Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, October 11

The sooner you release your frustrations, the better. As the moon collides with Pluto (the planet of upheaval), opportunities emerge to purge your mind of long-term stressors.

Shortly after, Pluto stations direct in stoic Capricorn, ending its introspective retrograde. Gradually, you’re finding your groove after an extended period of growth.

By the early afternoon, you may feel more comfortable asserting your independence as the moon drifts into liberated air sign, Aquarius. Don’t be afraid to stand out from the crowd.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Expand your vision and dream bigger, Aries. Other people’s limitations are not your own.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Breaking away from the crowd may cause initial stares, but soon, others will follow your lead. Go where the wind takes you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) There’s no shame in asking questions. Explore different perspectives to expand your wisdom.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You don’t need to agree to the first offer you’re given. Negotiate the terms and make sure your needs and desires are met.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Shrug off the pressures of conventionality. Craft a unique relationship that feels right for you and your partner.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) What does wellness mean to you? Envision a healthy and happy lifestyle that suits your needs.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Satisfy your creative urges by thinking outside the box. Don’t be afraid to get quirky — this is how you’ll tune into your artistic side.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) There’s a free spirit that lies within you, Scorpio. Play by your own rules and you will feel liberated.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Stimulating interactions are keeping you energized. Branch out and spark conversations with new people. You may make friends in surprising places.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Think outside the box, Capricorn. You’ll quickly discover innovative ways to make better use of your time, money, and energy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re sensing a way forward that may be ahead of the trends. Trust your instincts and be prepared to start your next journey alone.