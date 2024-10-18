Astrology

Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, October 18

Stay open-minded.

by Alexandria Lettman
Here's every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, October 18, 2024.

Warning! This morning, the moon in rigid Taurus is out of sync with moody Mercury in Scorpio. Your stubborn instincts and relentlessness are luring you into tense conflicts, but narrow-mindedness won’t get you far.

By the early afternoon, the moon makes contact with humbling Saturn retrograde. Don’t let your pride interfere with your growth.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

If you’re looking for reassurance, turn to those who are loving yet grounded. Realistic advice with a touch of affection will help you rebuild confidence.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

People are sensing your caution and resistance. Don’t try to play it cool or disguise your feelings. Express what you’re thinking with honesty.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Allow time for reflection. Journaling may facilitate breakthroughs about how you’re clinging to the past and getting bogged down by old traditions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Connect with your friends today. Open up, give them a shoulder to lean on, and offer advice without telling them what to do.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re gaining a reputation for your hard work and cultivated taste. Enjoy the confidence boost.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Refusing to listen and learn will cause heated debates. Don’t get stuck in your ways, or you’ll struggle to reach satisfying conclusions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It takes resilience and a great deal of self-control to resist immediate gratification. Prioritize cultivating a comfortable future over short-lived pleasures.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Reassure your loved ones that they can count on your unwavering support. Sometimes, people need more than one reminder.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Uninspiring tasks on your to-do list must be met with a determined and practical attitude. This slow and steady approach will ease your frustrations.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Let your sensual, romantic side shine. Flirt with a stranger, ask someone on a date, or get in touch with your artistic side to express your feelings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

There’s no better feeling than cozying up in a tranquil space. Unwind at the end of a long day without bringing your work troubles home with you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Trust your gut, Pisces. You’ll make better and more practical decisions when you follow your instincts.