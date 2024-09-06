Here's Your Horoscope For Friday, September 6

The moon in peaceful Libra is in a stand-off with healing asteroid Chiron. This surge of sensitive energy dares you to process deep emotional wounds. Pick up a pen and journal about your insecurities. Be willing to look at both sides: the situation that stirred your feelings and the painful history that inflamed your reaction.

Brace yourself! The second half of the day tests your integrity and leadership. Mindset-ruling Mercury is moments away from a tense collision with Uranus, the planet of change and breakthroughs. New information is coming to light, challenging the ideas or opinions you asserted with stubborn conviction. Don’t dig in your heels just to prove a point.

Dress up and head out this evening. The moon flirts with Mercury, encouraging charisma, style, and flair. Social disharmony will quickly smooth over once you start discussing exciting weekend plans.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Fast-changing financial circumstances are influencing adjustments to your values. Forge a new awareness of the foundations of your happiness. Flexibility is the key to navigating overwhelming uncertainty.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A growing urge to reinvent yourself challenges you to break free from what you’ve always done. Don’t let stubbornness or pride hinder your growth. The adventures on your mind are only possible beyond the borders of your comfort zone.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A change of environment offers you a fresh point of view. However, struggles to understand people will emerge as you encounter unconventional ideas. Keep an open mind; don’t assume that you are right and others are wrong.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) An extravagant expense may sound like a great pick-me-up. But if you look deeper, you may find that it is an extension of your desire to feel accomplished or important. Analyze what success means to you and how much social media has contributed to this understanding.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Unforeseen developments in your career and reputation are pressuring you to stay positive. Don’t doubt yourself now, Leo. Think outside the box and avoid telling the world about your next steps until you’ve dotted your Is and crossed your Ts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Sometimes you’re the teacher; other times you are the student. Let yourself be led for a change. Be receptive to feedback that expands your awareness and makes your fears seem small in the greater scheme of life.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Speaking highly of yourself and voicing your dreams has been paying off. But unexpected offers to embark on a joint financial venture must be examined with a fine-toothed comb. You may attract people who are more into who you know rather than who you are.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your partner, close friends, or adversary may not appreciate you broadcasting your side of the story on a public forum. Yet that is exactly what is earning you attention. Don’t let your yearning for external validation cause you to overlook opportunities to develop more nuanced opinions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) When you cling too strongly to your opinions, you tempt fate. Don’t be surprised when you’re thrown for a loop. Listening to the wise words of someone you wrongfully judged could be a humbling experience.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You may feel unusually shy in the spotlight when someone makes you the subject of their affection. Graciously accept compliments. Let them remind you of how wonderful you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If you get lost in your own perspective, you’ll struggle to understand others. Your loved ones are prepared to call you out for self-centered behavior. Don’t get mad at the messenger. Take their feedback as a loving nudge to change and grow.