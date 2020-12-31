Here's Your Horoscope For New Year's Weekend

In this New Year's weekend horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

After helping us to reflect and sit with our feelings, the moon leaves tenderhearted Cancer by the mid-afternoon and enters warm and playful Leo. With the moon in Leo for New Year's Eve, we get the jolt of joy and energy needed for New Year's celebrations. And since Leo is a creative sign, we're encouraged to get creative in how we choose to celebrate as social distancing continues.

Though with the moon duking it out with angry Mars in Aries and cold Saturn in Aquarius during the first half of the day, it could be difficult to find the holiday spirit. Luckily, when the Leo moon goes on to meet optimistic Jupiter in Aquarius by early evening, the mood should start to lift. The moon remains in Leo until late Saturday afternoon, teaming up with Venus in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius and enthusiastic Mars along the way. Together, this cosmic combo keeps the happy vibes going. Meanwhile, Mercury in sensible Capricorn teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, helping us to vision board for the new year.

By Saturday evening, the moon moves to detail-oriented Virgo, putting us in the mood to get organized and streamlined for the new year. Come Sunday, the Virgo moon teams up with the Sun in ambitious Capricorn and innovative Uranus in Taurus. Together, this earthy team not only helps us with planning for 2021, it helps us find the discipline and ingenuity to follow through.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Try not to worry so much about the future. For now, kick back and have a little fun. If you're celebrating the new year solo, virtual festivities with friends will warm your heart. With planning ahead, take small steps.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

Be mindful of putting too much pressure on yourself to get things done. You have time. For now, connect with your loved ones and spend time doing something that fills your heart. Hope returns.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep it simple. This is the message for you to keep in mind this weekend, especially if you're focusing too hard on things that you don't yet have. How can you enjoy the present moment? Lean on loved ones.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might need to be mindful with your spending this weekend. If finances are concern, there could be a promising career or financial offer coming your way. Someone you know could plug you into an opportunity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might need to draw some boundaries with someone this weekend. On the flip side, you may need to find the courage to ask for help. Take time to do what makes you feel good. Share the goodwill with others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your energy may be limited this weekend, which is why you shouldn't take on more than you need to right now. Take time to regroup as your well-being is priority. Seek out ways to nourish your body and spirit.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might not be in a celebratory mood this weekend, but a close friend could pull you out of a funk. Still, if you're not feeling the festivities, that's OK. Time spent solo on a hobby or simply resting can be fun, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You're focused on your goals and aspirations now, and you should find things moving smoothly and according to plan. Try not to let self-doubt derail you though. Connect with friends that encourage you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It could be a moody start to the weekend, but the mood lifts when you take care in what you're giving your attention to. In what ways can you embody joy? Focus on what you want to attract.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You're focused on what you want, but take time this weekend to put gratitude into practice. Giving back or helping others can bring you blessings. Seek out ways to be the good you want to see in the world.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might need to find the right balance between how much time you spend with yourself and how much time you give to others this weekend. Hint: it should feel good to you. Protect your energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It could be easy to get fixated on your to-do list this weekend. Don't neglect your responsibilities, but take care that they're not the only thing you're focused on. Give some attention to your partner and friends, too.

