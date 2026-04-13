Your Horoscope For The Week Of April 13 – 19

It may be the final week of Aries season, but this fire sign’s solar reign will go fast and hard until the very end. The first half of the week ushers in a steady and powerful series of conjunctions in the bold and fearless sign of Aries involving the sun, go-getter Mars, luminous Neptune, and wounded healer Chiron — all of which collectively pave the way for some major personal resets. Intellectual planet Mercury joins the Aries mix on Tuesday, amplifying this fire sign’s motivational effect.

This rare collective of Aries alignments creates a blend of intuition and impulsivity, allowing you to overcome what once seemed like limits. This energy hits its zenith once the April 17 new moon arrives on Friday. This week is a powerful time to conquer both inner demons and external roadblocks. In particular, the new moon is a meaningful opportunity to charge fearlessly toward whatever you’re most fired up about.

Heading into the weekend, your new moon visions should start crystallizing into something more tangible. You’ll be challenged to temper your desire to zoom ahead with some restraint, discipline, and foresight. If you can balance this eager burst of motivation with a sense of responsibility and patience, you’ll be able to build a long-lasting fire instead of burning yourself out in an explosion of sparks.

The sun enters steady-footed and sensual Taurus on Sunday evening, officially kicking off Taurus season and bringing a very intense Aries season to an end. The red-hot influence of the current Aries stellium may still be dominating the scene, but this week is wrapping up with a fresh sense of groundedness and energetic sustainability. If you need to catch your breath, you have cosmic permission to slowly start pumping the brakes.

Read on for each zodiac sign’s horoscope for the week ahead.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’re a born leader, and this week is a time to let that trailblazing spirit shine. Everything that’s been building up throughout your birthday season is coming to an exciting climax, allowing you to turn over a new leaf and push yourself onto a brand new timeline. Right now, you have the power to overcome past heartaches and smash whatever’s been holding you back from reaching your goals. Turn inward to find the right road map.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) A little bit of quiet and solitude can take you a long way. Every so often, it’s good to separate yourself from outside influences so that you can get fully centered within yourself. Now is a great time to make that space. As you approach your birthday season that begins at the end of the week, you’re experiencing some serious spiritual growth. Surrender to the intensity and tap into intuition. Once you do, you’ll see that your current transformation is bringing you into the exact state you need to be in.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Stop waiting around for other people to create the things that you want to see in the world. You’re just as capable as anyone else of making magic happen, and no one has quite the same vision that you do. It’s not easy to take the lead and blaze new trails, but someone’s got to grab the torch. So if you see it in your mind and crave it in your heart, this week’s your chance to put the pedal to the metal and drive.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Get ready to make some power moves. When it comes to your career, this week brings a golden opportunity to banish self-doubt and move forward with a newfound sense of confidence. Even if it means faking it until you make it, it’s time to summon your inner leader. Taking the first step toward professional goals isn’t easy, but right now, you can make serious headway. Own your authority.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) This week, thinking outside the box is a must. Inspiration is brewing, so leap now before you lose it. Redefine whatever dogmas or limtations are keeping you confined to one space and start pushing past your boundaries. Growth is yours for the taking. Your perspective is expanding in a meaningful way, so soak up every bit of knowledge and experience that comes your way.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) It’s time to tighten up your personal boundaries. There may be some energy leakages or blurred lines in your emotional life lately, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing — it just requires some cleanup. Take note of where you need more protection and where you can offer a bit more vulnerability. This week gives you the clarity and courage to draw the lines wherever they need to be. Knowing where your limits lie will allow you to soften up and stay grounded.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) This week could highlight some of your interpersonal needs, while also bringing you the strength to prioritize them. Relationships are a two-way street, so make sure you’re getting as much as you give (and vice versa). Standing up for yourself isn’t always going to be in alignments with other people’s wants, but true partnership relies on compromise in order to thrive. Honoring yourself will keep things in balance, not throw them off.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If bits of your routine have fallen to the wayside, this week grants you the motivation necessary to build yourself a new schedule and habit-stack your way to greater productivity. It’s time to move out of the planning phase and jump into action. Mundane daily tasks aren’t always the most exciting things to focus on, but the satisfaction of slaying your to-do list and then skipping along on your merry way is worth it. Give yourself the gift of getting things done.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your heart is fully open this week, allowing inspiration to flow and making it easy to connect to whatever brings you joy. Whether you’re seeking a butterfly-inducing romance or a creative pursuit that lights your soul ablaze, now’s a time to throw caution to the wind and let your desires do the talking. When your excitement takes the lead, all sorts of synchronicities can start to unfold. You’re a free spirit and it’s time to set sail on a new adventure.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) The personal issues and difficult past memories you’ve shyed away from dealing with will become a lot less daunting this week. You’re instilled with a newfound sense of fearlessness, allowing you to face challenging situations that have sat on the back burner for far too long. Clearing your cache of some baggage will make you feel so much more secure. Dive into the deep end and give yourself a clean slate to launch something new.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) So many new ideas have woven their way into your mind lately, and this week, it’s time to start expressing them. The world is ready to hear your point of view. Instead of keeping your thoughts to yourself, challenge yourself to articulate them. Speak up! The more you share, the more likely your visions will come to life.