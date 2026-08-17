The last days of Leo season are upon us! The past week’s solar eclipse intensity is still being triggered here and there — especially with the moon in touchy Scorpio — but this week still kicks off on a pleasantly productive note. Helpful connections between intellectual Mercury and down-to-business Saturn give you lots of mental stamina and discipline to make concrete plans and buckle down on work projects, especially those that require brain power. This is a good couple days for collaboration too, so work with others.

The moon enters party-animal Sagittarius on Thursday, giving emotions a flightier and more spontaneous vibe, and adding an extra dash of fire to this final stretch of Leo season. Follow your whimsy as you head toward the weekend. However, Friday’s face-off between romantic Venus and reality-checking Saturn could bring stalemates in relationships, forcing both parties to make compromises and take responsibility for their behavior.

A much more grounded energy settles in on the cosmic scene come Saturday, as the moon heads into prudent and hardworking Capricorn, followed by the sun’s entrance into detail-oriented and meticulous Virgo. This means Virgo season has begun! It’s time to tidy up your life, get your affairs in order, and focus on making necessary improvements. Weekends are for downtime, but this one is also a good opportunity to clean up a few messes so you can head into next week feeling squeaky clean.

Here’s every zodiac sign’s horoscope for the week ahead.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Relationship reality checks could make you examine what you’re realistically able to do for loved ones and accept from others. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of passion, so you’ll have the motivation needed to find solutions. Just make sure you’re not making promises that’ll be hard to keep in the meantime. The weekend is a good time to get grounded. Not everything has to be full of excitement and fireworks in order to be worthy of your attention.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The company you keep can teach you a lot about where you’re at and what energy you’re inviting into your life right now. Take note of any intuitive hits that feel off, as your spidey senses are likely to be on point. Feelings have run deep and heavy lately, but the weekend brings an opportunity to lighten up. Break out of your emotional routine and do something fun, creative, or romantic.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’ve got a clear creative vision, but do the people around you see the potential the way you do? You may question whether your social scene is in alignment with your passions — but perhaps you don’t need these areas to overlap so heavily just yet. Give yourself time to develop your direction and embrace this introspective vibe. Spend the weekend surrounding yourself with comforts that’ll get you deeper in touch with yourself.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re probably feeling pulled between your career responsibilities and everything going on in your personal life. But perhaps this tension is a good thing — as it can help you get clearer on what really needs to be prioritized right now. Remember, your worth isn’t based on how much you can get done, whether that’s at work or at home. Loosen up the expectations you hold yourself to and step into a more open-minded space.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Connect with people about your plans and ideas this week, as there may very well be some nuggets of gold in the feedback you receive — and collaborations could yield more success than solo endeavors. Just make sure you know how to sift the gems of wisdom out of the rock piles, as not all advice is good advice. You’re learning to trust yourself and others more deeply, so keep working on shedding those layers of self-consciousness.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your birthday is coming up, so get real about your financial situation and clean up any messes. If there are debts that need a payment plan or issues that need to be addressed, start taking care of business. Once your season starts, you’ll be ready to close a transitional chapter and gently embrace a new journey. Remember who you were a year ago? Take a moment to celebrate how much you’ve grown, changed, and healed.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Relationships are your greatest teachers, but they can only reveal so much if you keep doing the most. When you step back and stay in your own lane, how do the people close to you show up — and how does it make you feel? It might be time to let go of some overly-idealistic visions or attachments and let yourself recenter. Pull your energy inward and put up an invisible shield to protect your growth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your ocean of emotion feels tsunami-level intense as you kick off the week, but remind yourself that a lot of what’s going on is being worked out on its own. Not everything deserves a reaction or defensive move. Some things are better left alone. Take some pressure off yourself by thinking more objectively or philosophically. Zooming out and connecting with the big picture will probably feel more grounding than dissociative.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) There’s power in silence — both in how others react to it, and in how much internal processing takes place when you free yourself from the pressure of having to say something. You may not realize it yet, but what you think or want might change over the coming days. The more you look inward, the more you’ll be ready to let go of an old way of thinking and step into a more powerful space of confidence.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) What have you been holding onto a little too tightly lately? Check in with your mind, body, and spirit and take note of where the tension lies. Perhaps it’s time to release your grip and see what happens next. It can be scary to let go of something that matters to you and put your trust in the universe. But the illumination brought about by this kind of faith is worth it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Everything has probably felt pretty intense lately, but work specifically could trigger some emotions this week. Thankfully, the challenges will clarify what direction you want to go in next. Don’t run from the feelings that come up. Instead, try embracing them fully. Being vulnerable and honest with yourself is the best way to calibrate your personal compass and ensure you’re en route to exactly where your spirit wants to be.