Your Horoscope For The Week Of August 3 – 9

Another eventful series of planetary motions lies ahead this week, but these events should leave you feeling more stable and open-hearted than you did coming into it. The week begins with wounded-healer comet Chiron stationing retrograde. Yes, another backspin is here! This is the first time Chiron is retrograding since entering earthy and materialist Taurus earlier this year, so it’s giving everyone an opportunity to gently reexamine and address their sensitive spots around money, resources, or other tangible endeavors. If financial baggage or blockages have gotten in your way in recent months, consider ways you could start working through them — especially on Tuesday evening, when the moon enters Taurus and collides with freshly-retrograde Chiron.

The summer’s first eclipse hits next week, but you’ll probably start feeling its energy building by Wednesday — as that’s when the moon in steady-footed Taurus hits its last-quarter phase, officially ushering everyone into the first twinkles of the eclipse portal. Start paying attention to the themes that come up now, and don’t let ego prevent you from listening to the universe’s signs and signals. Big changes are brewing.

Love planet Venus dazzles its way into its romantic home sign of Libra on Thursday, immediately bringing more balance and harmony to relationships for the rest of the month. A sweet connection with the moon that evening makes the end of the work week a great time for diplomatic heart-to-hearts with friends or lovers. Taking the time to build emotional connection now can really pay off, as a beautiful alignment between the sun and down-to-business Saturn that same night grants you discipline, long-term focus, and the ability to make steady progress. Your hard work is visibly paying off, so you should feel more confident about the foundation you’re building for your future goals — whether those have to do with love, work, creativity, or anything else.

The week wraps up with mental planet Mercury zooming into the loud and proud sign of Leo, amplifying the passionate and gregarious vibes of Leo season. Be bold about self-expression and don’t be afraid to take the spotlight. You deserve your moment in the sun, so have confidence when it comes to speaking what’s on your mind.

There are a lot of cosmic shifts changing the energetic weather over the next seven days, so read on for your weekly horoscope for more info.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Focus on progress and positivity this week, even if the strides you’re making look less like giant leaps and more like baby steps. Any forward motion is cause for celebration, so be bold about voicing your excitement and stating your desires. You’re finding your footing and building up your confidence, which ultimately allows you to obsess less over your own issues and put more of your energy toward showing up for the people and situations around you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) True stability starts within, so as much as you may want to find a sense of control through diving into work or organizing your space, the best way to steady your footing is to gather your thoughts and find some inner calm. Your emotional foundations are subtly beginning to solidify, so lean into the introspective energy and let yourself reflect on where you’re at and what you’re feeling. Being honest with yourself is the key to building upwards and outwards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The conversations that come up for you this week likely have more substance to them than the usual passing chatter. Your interactions and ideas have meaning and lasting potential now, especially if you’re able to give them some structure. Seek out some support from friends, colleagues, or other like-minded people around you. Collaboration and community can help transform an interesting thought into an exciting shared goal.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your efforts toward building financial security or advancing in your career might result in some tangible successes this week — especially if you’ve been working toward some specific goals in recent months. Stay consistent and don’t give up on your grind. The momentum you’re building will give you more confidence around money and work, making it easy to discuss the things you want, need, and are hoping to achieve. Good things are coming, and you’ve earned them.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re beginning to find your true compass, giving your life a refreshed sense of direction — and this week is a defining moment when it comes to mapping out your journey. Visions and ideas are beginning to take tangible form, which is the perfect confidence-booster for reminding you that you’re the main character of your own story. Make bold decisions and communicate with intention, honesty, and openness.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Not all transformations are dramatic or happen overnight. The commitments you’ve made to yourself privately and the work you’ve done behind the scenes have slowly but steadily built a sustainable emotion container. You may be upholding boundaries that you don’t even realize are there, because taking care of certain parts of your heart has become second nature. Trust your instincts — if it feels natural, perhaps it’s your go-to way for a reason.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Achieving your long-term hopes and wishes is a lot easier when you have a little outside support. Seek out people who can hold you accountable this week, and consider working as a team versus staying on your grind solo. Even with all the discipline in the world on your side, it always helps to feel like you’re not alone in your mission. Right now, you have the power to pull some like-minded collaborators into your orbit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Maintaining your grind and staying on top of your responsibilities can feel thankless sometimes, but not this week. The time and energy you’ve dedicated toward your goals are starting to pay off, and the people around you will notice how much effort you’ve been making. It feels good to be appreciated, but don’t take this as a sign to slow down. Consistency is the key to solidifying your place at the top, so accept the motivation boost and keep on truckin’.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your visions for the future are beginning to feel more inspiring — and perhaps more attainable, too. When you combine genuine passion and interest with a solid plan, you can accomplish some truly amazing things. Don’t just daydream about all you aspire to become. Start building the community, attaining the skills, and flexing the confidence you need to make these dreams come true. Your joy can bring productivity, so let your heart lead the way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t be afraid to look at the messier parts of yourself and be honest about your shortcomings and hangups. Doing this kind of inner work will strengthen your emotional resolve and psychological foundations, making you more resilient than ever. A little bit of vulnerability this week can lead to breakthroughs in the more visible parts of your life. Clearing your spiritual cache of fear and baggage is what you need to launch something new.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Communication is the key to your relationship growth this week, so don’t be afraid to have hard or forthright conversations. It’s tempting to be indirect or sugarcoat your true feelings, but doing so won’t do anyone any favors. Take a risk by putting your heart out there with radical honesty. By opening up and getting real, you’re creating the foundation for the type of partnerships that are built to last. It’s worth the extra effort to speak your mind.