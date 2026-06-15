This week begins fresh off the vibes of the Gemini new moon. And because it’s the last week of Gemini season, it’s a good time to let these airy and socially-forward vibes swirl around you. But by the time Monday morning rolls around, the moon will have cozied up in its home sign of Cancer, foreshadowing some of the watery vibes that’ll take over by the end of the weekend.

Love planet Venus is blowing kisses to unpredictable Uranus and dreamy Neptune during the first half of the week, setting the stage for some unexpected but pleasant changes of heart and bringing the potential for electrifying romance. This builds up to an alignment between Venus and the moon, both of which will face off with power-hungry Pluto, pulling all the deep feelings and desires out from the underbelly of relationships. You know when they say love has the power to transform you? They’re talking about these vibes. Don’t be afraid of intensity.

With the moon in flashy Leo through the second half of the work week, expressing yourself with confidence and creativity is a must. Once it enters Virgo on Friday, you’ll feel more tuned into the little details of what you’re feeling. Tuning into your emotional frequency is helpful, as Sunday marks both the summer solstice and the first day of Cancer season — a time when nostalgia and sentimentality reign supreme.

Read on for your weekly horoscope.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) There’s romance waiting for you around every corner this week, especially if you let go of your inhibitions and start following your desires. Instead of focusing on how your passions or relationships look from the outside, feel into your own heart and allow that inner joy to lead the way. If something lights your fire, it doesn't matter what anyone else thinks.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Feeling nostalgic yet? Close your eyes and take an inward journey down memory lane, because your past has a lot to teach you this week. The new moon may have had you thinking of the future, but the way you move now is likely to be more heavily shaped by what’s already happened. Learn from your experiences, even the ones that are hard to think back on.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) As a Gemini in Gemini season, yapping is most definitely on the menu — so putting feelings into words should come naturally. This week, verbalizing what’s going on inside your head and heart is the key to true connection. Every little thing you say carries meaning, so be thoughtful and intentional about how you express yourself. Welcome conversations as they come, whether big or small.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Don’t overcomplicate life’s simple pleasures. Attachments can be messy — whether they’re material, emotional, or anything else. But sometimes, it’s OK to just savor things as they are, with no strings attached. Being present in your surroundings is accessible to everyone, regardless of how much baggage you have. Tap into the moment and temporarily forget the rest.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Being alone doesn’t have to be lonely. In fact, a little time away from the spotlight can help you get in touch with your true talents, paving the way for a comeback that’s more refined and true to you. Give yourself a moment to recalibrate and find your equilibrium. Once you do, you’ll feel so much more prepared to face the world.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Not everything you do requires an announcement. Move quietly and keep your plans to yourself this week. It’s good to get other people’s input sometimes, but right now, it may just muddy your mental waters. Your actions will speak louder than your words, so figure out exactly what you want and then start going after it.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Making the right connections can make life so much easier — and this week, you may very well meet or realign with people who have a lot of helpful input or resources to offer you. Instead of gatekeeping your ideas, trust yourself to know when it’s right to share them with others. Bouncing things off of other people can help you refine your plans and source new inspiration.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, here's your weekly horoscope. People want what you’re selling this week, so gather up the good and get to hustling. Whether your goal is to make a good impression at work or charm someone in your personal life, your magnetism will help you get the job done. A sprinkle of delusion can do wonders for successful manifestations. Keeping it real is cool, but believing in limitless possibilities is even more fun.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) If you’ve been overly absorbed in your partnerships lately, this week summons your inner adventure-lover and asks you to go off and follow your own path for a moment. Being the free spirit that you are, your heart needs space to explore new possibilities — and it’s important that the people close to you understand why. Communicate your needs, then go find yourself in whatever way feels right.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Intimacy is building in your relationships this week, so letting your emotional guard down is a great way to deepen your connections with someone during this time. However, beware that a spark doesn’t turn into a wildfire when it comes to your feelings. It’s easy to slide down a steep cliff of intensity now, so find a balance between being vulnerable or getting carried away.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Power games in relationships shouldn’t be necessary if you’ve got open communication — but sometimes, a little bit of competition can up the passion. You can have a lot of fun in romance this week if you focus on creating connection. Remind yourself that you and the people close to you are on the same team. Root for each other and challenge one another.