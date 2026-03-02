Happy March! Your weekly horoscope is full of big changes and emotional wakeup calls, as both romantic Venus and headstrong Mars are switching signs, and a total lunar eclipse will flush out the old to make room for the new. Buckle up, because these cosmic waves could wash you up onto a whole new shore.

Pisces season intensifies as motivated Mars joins the sun, Mercury, and Venus in this sensitive water sign’s seas on Monday. Act from the heart, but don’t let feelings cloud your judgment too heavily — especially with the emotional full moon lunar eclipse peaking the following day. This lunation hits across the zodiac in prudent and purity-seeking Virgo, so it’ll be impossible to look away from the more tangled-up and disorderly areas of your life. The good news? Awareness is everything, so put on your metaphorical cleaning gear and dive straight into the mess.

Despite Mercury retrograde currently throwing a wrench in logistical matters, the second half of the work week is a fabulous time to gain a little clarity amidst the chaos. On Thursday, love planet Venus glides into bold and trailblazing Aries, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing your own desires. Mercury backspins right into the sun the following day for an auspicious Mercury cazimi, breathing new life into an old idea and flooding you with inspiration or a sense of hope that you thought had been lost.

The moon spends the weekend in deep and transformative Scorpio, creating lots of space and capacity for healing — especially if you’re still processing what came up for you during the eclipse. Positive lunar connections with the sun, lucky Jupiter, and Mercury retrograde make this a beautiful time to invest your feelings into something meaningful. Admitting that something matters to you can be scary, but the emotional payoff is often well worth it. You’re learning, growing, and finding strength in vulnerability.

Read on for your horoscope for the week of March 2 - 8.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Some interruptions to your standard routine might throw you off your game this week, but perhaps these shake-ups are for the best. They leave plenty of room for improvement. Instead of immediately trying to jump back into your usual habits, take a step back and give yourself some space to evaluate what you’re working with. You can build toward an even more productive groove.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The outside world is a big influence in your life this week, so you might find yourself extra captivated by your Instagram feed or even social events in your community. But keeping your finger on the pulse doesn’t mean you have to follow every (or any) trend. Soak up all the energies swirling around you in this current moment in time and use that as inspiration for your own brand of expression.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Mercury retrograde might slow down your short-term career goals, but your previous accomplishments still have plenty of juice to squeeze. Past professional connections could circle back into your inbox, and new doors could open based on successes that you thought were long forgotten. Just remember to balance external endeavors with internal stability. Ignoring your emotions only drops them into a pressure cooker.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The world is your oyster, and exciting plans for the future are swirling through your mind. Fantasizing about your loftiest aspirations is great, but this week brings a gentle reality check, reminding you that you’ll eventually have to drill down into the more granular details. Sorting through the practical steps isn’t as fun, but once you do, your goals will be much closer in reach.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) There’s been a lot of self-reflection going on in your world lately. You’re learning to be more vulnerable with others and honest with yourself. This week makes it abundantly clear how much the inner workings of your psyche shape your external circumstances. Getting in touch with the things you truly value can help you spend your precious time and energy in ways that feel more authentic.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you want to be able to show up for others, you need to make sure you’re showing up for yourself first. Your needs and priorities are coming into focus, especially under the total lunar eclipse in your sign on Tuesday. It’s in your nature to want to be of service to others, but by facing the discomfort of asking people to do things for you, you’ll actually strengthen your relationships rather than straining them.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your schedule’s been scrambled by Mercury retrograde, so some of this week might be spent playing catch-up on your to-do list. There may be less structure in your days than usual, but instead of being stressed about it, take advantage of the fluidity and grant yourself some restorative down time. A mid-week battery recharge will leave you feeling ready to conquer the world by the weekend.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re reconnecting with your creativity and passion, finding joy in things you’d thought had lost their spark, and getting re-inspired by unfinished projects from the past. It’s important to protect your peace this week as you explore this playful side of yourself. Let go of the worries about what’s trendy, oversaturated, or what might be judged by others. Just do you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your own experiences and memories can be some of the greatest tools for growth, especially when you revisit them with an open mind and a fresh perspective. This week allows you to shake off the hold that certain labels have had on you, allowing you to reinvent yourself and feel more confident about the foundation you’ve built for yourself. Honor every part of your story — the good, the bad, and the pieces yet to come.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Swimming through all the chatter in your day-to-day life might be distracting you from your bigger-picture goals right now, so this week is a time to reconnect with your visions. Instead of getting caught up in ephemeral dramas, give yourself some structure and direction. The Mercury cazimi on Friday is the perfect time to cut through the mental clutter and start workshopping a solid plan.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re never going to be exactly the same in the present as you were in the past, so use this week’s eclipse energy as an opportunity to understand yourself on a deeper level. You know what you like and dislike — that’s only getting more clear. But where do things stand within, when you dig deep into your own psyche? Get real about any fears or feelings you’ve been running from.