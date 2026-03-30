Your Horoscope For The Week Of March 30 - April 5

We’re wrapping up March and welcoming April this week. If you’re familiar with the TikTok-famous “April theory” then you know this means some bright new beginnings are ready to take form — and your weekly horoscope seems to agree. The week kicks off on a delectably aligned note, as love planet Venus enters its luxurious home sign of Taurus on Monday, ushering in a month of heightened sensuality, decadence, and pleasure. Take any excuse for indulging in life’s many delights. If you need a little treat to get you through the day, the stars have given you permission.

This Venusian shift paves the way for the heart-expanding full moon in Libra — Venus’ other home-base sign — which peaks on April Fool’s Day. Not to worry though, there’s no trickery about this lunation. If you let it, this full moon can reveal a lot about relationships, allowing you to see interpersonal dynamics more clearly and express your emotions more honestly. Just remember to embrace that Libran sense of balance and diplomacy, as a T-square with excess-loving Jupiter could exaggerate feelings or make things appear larger than they are. Moderation is key.

Friday could be full of million-dollar ideas and brilliant bursts of inspiration, as intellectual planet Mercury makes a lucky trine with expansive Jupiter for the third time since February— this time, post-retrograde. Focus on creative growth, big-picture brainstorming, and exciting mental connections that click into place with ease. Today may also bring some clarity or catalyze some growth in regards to events that took place during the retrograde.

However, beware of post-full-moon relationship tensions, as a T-square between romantic Venus, intense Pluto, and the moon in moody Scorpio on Friday could cause jealousy or competitive feelings to flare. Thankfully, a healing and harmonious series of lunar trines with Mercury, motivated Mars, and auspicious Jupiter over the following days give the weekend a lighter and more energizing vibe — physically, mentally, and socially. Think positively and channel any heavy feelings into more stimulating endeavors.

Read on for this week’s horoscope for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19) What role are you filling in other people’s lives, and what characters are they playing in yours? This week has your mind on relationship dynamics, and it could bring up some pretty tender feelings. Sometimes you have to dig into your past to find the root of whatever’s happening in the present. Don’t be afraid to push past the surface-level connection and address all those emotions, tensions, and long-standing issues that lie beneath.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Inequality in your work-life balance might start to bug you this week, so any energy that’s being spent needlessly or on things that keep you from more fulfilling activities will start to feel especially draining. Embrace the spring cleaning energy of April’s arrival and use this as an opportunity to ditch bad work habits and restructure your schedule to be more aligned with your wellness. You deserve more time for hobbies and relationships, too.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The world has given you plenty of inspiration lately, and this week, you may feel ready to channel all of that into something magical. Your creative ideas are growing wings and your plans are fleshing out in ways you couldn’t have imagined. Now it’s your job to ensure the ball keeps rolling and nothing interrupts this visionary takeoff. If you give your passions room to breathe, their flames will burn bright and keep you warm.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) There’s been a lot of energy channeled toward work lately, but this week spotlights more personal matters that may require your attention, whether that has to do with dynamics in your home life or simply your emotional state. You’re a sensitive soul, but remember, that compassion and softness is a gift. Be gentle with yourself and leave plenty of room in your heart for whatever feelings need to work themselves out.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You were born to boldly express yourself and shine like the star that you are. The naysayers only fuel your desire to be more radically authentic. Other people may project their own insecurities onto you this week, so take a deep breath and remind yourself that that’s simply not your problem. You know who you are and where you come from, so speak your truth and stay grounded in your own experiences.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Material things can steal attention from emotional matters, but that’s not always a bad thing. You’ve been sorting through a lot of beneath-the-surface feelings lately, and it might be nice to step away from the heart of the storm and temporarily distract yourself with other things. Instead of getting lost in the emotional sauce, indulge in something pleasurable — like making a decadent meal, connecting with a friend, or working on a creative project. Perspective can help you process.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re a perceptive person, so it’s easy to focus on everyone else’s needs, wants, and feelings. But where do yours factor into this equation? It’s possible to consider other people without totally abandoning yourself, and this week is a good time to start practicing more balance in this area. If you find yourself worrying about what other people want, slow down and remember that you can’t control anyone but yourself. The best way to show up for others is to do so as someone who honors their own truth and knows their own needs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A spiritual reset is exactly what you need to restore a feeling of balance in your life. Take as much time as you can this week to clear your calendar of responsibilities and focus your energy on self-reflection. Spending some non-judgmental time alone with your thoughts and feelings can help you understand more clearly whatever’s been happening for you on a subconscious level. Whether you’re into meditation, journaling, or just having quiet time to think, prioritize this kind of introspection. By the time the weekend come around, you’ll be more prepared to take action.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Social energy is a finite resource, even for a fire sign like yourself — and this week brings an important check-in point regarding how you spend your spare time. Are your friends and peers filling your cup or simply filling in gaps in your schedule? Don’t discount the power of community and the magic that comes when you feel supported by and aligned with like-minded people. Pull those genuine connections a little bit closer.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Career endeavors could hit a meaningful turning point this week, so your professional life will be on your mind even more than usual. However, it’s important to stay grounded and not forget that the rest of the world keeps on turning. The universe has a way of surprising people, so don’t assume you know how the future will pan out. It’s good to stay ambitious, but keep everything in perspective.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Welcoming a new month will feel like welcoming a whole new era. Your recent experiences are crystallizing into a sparkly new set of beliefs and way of seeing the world, allowing you to move forward with so much more clarity and confidence. These spiritual and intellectual growth spurts are a perfect foundation for other means of expansion, too — so shift your perspective when it comes to goal-setting of any sort. You can make magic when you put your mind to it.