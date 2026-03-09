Your Horoscope For The Week Of March 9 – 15

A Monday morning during Mercury retrograde doesn’t sound like something to look forward to. However, this week kicks off with quizzical Mercury making a lucky trine with abundant planet Jupiter, promoting a positive outlook and a deeper level of internal understanding. A slew of gorgeous lunar connections follow, making Monday one of the sweetest days of the week. The good vibes continue to shine through the next couple days — because while Mercury retrograde may bring up matters from the past, this lovely boost from Jupiter allows you to soak up the valuable lessons from your experiences, bringing things full-circle.

By Thursday, the moon gets down to business in industrious and no-nonsense Capricorn, so perhaps it’s time for you to follow suit. You may find that working on things solo is easier than collaborative efforts now, as the moon runs into tension with tough-love Saturn and romantic Venus, adding frustrating hurdles in relationships and exacerbating Mercury retrograde’s sludgy delays. Just put one foot in front of the other and stay grounded as you head into the weekend.

The moon enters cool and collected Aquarius on Saturday morning, sparking a desire for weekend social connections and stimulating conversations. Mercury retrograde joins forces with adrenaline-fueled Mars on Sunday, so beware the urge to impulsively act on your retrograde ideas. Doing something rashly could prove to be reckless. Instead, channel this mental motivation burst into a more active planning phase. By doing so, you’ll get a lot further ahead of the game than you realize.

Read on for your weekly horoscope.

Aries (March 21-April 19) A flood of inspiration and passion at the start of the week should sail you through to the end on a creative high. However, there’s no need to clutter your mind with loads of new content or studies. You’ve already got plenty of interesting ideas on deck that are worth further exploration, so don’t think too hard about where to devote your energy. Your subconscious probably knows exactly what your next steps should be.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Mercury retrograde’s self-reflective energy is hitting you hard at the start of the week, allowing you to see some of the truths that’ve been brewing beneath your feelings. Perhaps things aren’t as complicated as they once felt. It’s easier to feel confident when you don’t feel like a total mystery to yourself, but that doesn’t mean you can’t maintain that mystique for everyone else. Play your cards close to your chest, just for fun.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Recent delays at work could be a blessing in disguise this week, as the extra time spent on current projects may allow you to see an opportunity that would’ve otherwise been missed. Stay open to helpful connections and partnerships that could facilitate inner transformation, outward growth, or both. A relational catalyst like this is exactly what you need to feel like you’re making progress toward your goals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Revisiting old ideas with fresh eyes could lead to an exciting breakthrough as the week begins, like things are finally clicking into place. Your mind is abuzz in the aftermath of these epiphanies, but stay grounded by paying close attention to the present instead of getting whisked away on a daydreamy cloud. Focus on your craft, stay on top of your responsibilities, and be in the moment when interacting with others.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Expressing yourself openly is a lot easier when you don’t feel like you have anything to hide. This week, a cosmic birdie may very well be in your ear, reminding you that it’s OK to be a little more vulnerable. Instead of overthinking your craft or overanalyzing your interactions with others, focus on simply doing your thing and trying to reach that elusive flow state. When you’re moving authentically, you don’t have time for self-consciousness.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your emotions need an outlet this week — whether that’s a creative project, a compassionate ear to listen, a cathartic workout, or a social distraction to get you out of the house. Whatever you do, don’t sit stagnantly in your feelings. Movement, whether literal or mental, will help to break things up and clear your heart of debris. Keep putting one foot in front of the other and you’ll suddenly find yourself in a whole new environment.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Relationships feel especially passionate during the first half of the week, and you’re finding loads of inspiration in your connections, romantic and otherwise. Even if it’s just a faraway crush, use it as fuel to be your best self. Everyday conversations could also lead to meaningful self-reflection this week, so think of every passing comment as something you were meant to hear. The universe is conspiring to help you grow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A fresh spark of inspiration has been lit beneath an old creative idea, but it’s your job to tend to that flame and breathe some new life into whatever’s currently forming. It’s easy to fall back into daydream mode, but the best way to handle this energy surge is to think practically. How can you take this feeling and turn it into something sustainable and lucrative? Do what you need to do to ensure you follow through this time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) 123 This is a back-to-basics type of week for you, so simplifying your days will serve you much better than complicating them with a bunch of new or unpredictable factors. Take things slow and give yourself space to process everything the universe throws your way — whether that’s a conversation with a friend, a gut feeling you can’t shake, or a memory that doesn’t make sense quite yet. You’ve got data, but it’s only useful if it’s sorted into the right places.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your feelings may be difficult to process or even see clearly as the week begins, and the best way to handle it may be to focus on connecting with the outside world instead. The other people in your life can bring you a lot of helpful clarity, so make time to connect with your crew or simply be more present when it comes to everyday interactions. Everyone’s got a different perspective, so grab the kaleidoscope and see what appears.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re in your power as this week begins. Even if Mercury retrograde has you thinking twice about what you say, the world still wants to hear your thoughts — so use your voice and focus on speaking your truth. Just remember, there’s always a balance to be found between processing things quietly and doing so out loud. The best way to serve yourself and others now is to be sure you’re doing a little bit of both.