Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For January

This January, lay the groundwork for a successful future. Mercury retrograde switches gears on Jan. 1, ending its backspin in Sagittarius and giving you strength to leave the past behind. With new aspirations and adventures on your mind, you will feel determined to strategize your way to success once Mars moves into ambitious Capricorn on Jan. 4.

The power will be in your hands to mold your destiny on Jan. 11 when the revitalizing new moon aligns in Capricorn, initiating the progression of long-term goals. Once Mercury returns to pragmatic Capricorn on Jan. 13, expect your focus, productivity, and consistent workflow to return.

Sociable and cool Aquarius season unearths your quirky side on Jan. 20. March to the beat of your own drum and let your optimism ease your harshest obstacles. Meanwhile, powerhouse Pluto is on the move, ushering in new positive beliefs when it makes its big entrance into revolutionary Aquarius on the same day. Venus, the love planet, plods through committed Capricorn on Jan. 23, encouraging you to search for long-term romantic connections.

Expect whatever stands between you and your happiness to be cleared by the full moon in Leo on Jan. 25. This potent lunation commands you to wield your influence wisely. Brace yourself! The month ends with unexpected twists and turns as Uranus retrograde ends in Taurus on Jan. 27. Don’t let your comfort zone hold you back when life picks up speed.

Happy birthday, Aquarius!

Pace yourself, Aries. Your dreams are coming together in January, but you must not expect immediate success. Your endurance and consistency are tested by Mars, who directs its action-stirring fire toward your career from Jan. 4. Assert yourself with professionalism and control, and don’t start any projects you don’t mean to finish. Aquarius season arrives on Jan. 20, bringing you closer to like-minded people. However, don’t allow social pressures to steer you away from what others may dislike. Celebrate your individuality!

A fresh start awaits in January, but you must shift your outlook and have enough faith in yourself to seize it. Let in optimism and release negativity. Brightening your perspective will help you identify meaningful ambitions, adventures, and manifestations to stride toward. Once Uranus retrograde ends in your zodiac sign on Jan. 27, embrace moments of uncertainty instead of being fearful of change. Keep looking forward, Taurus. Success lies in your future, not your past.

Good things take time, Gemini. Once the end of Mercury retrograde on Jan. 1 clears up any confusion and misunderstandings, start thinking ahead. Consider where you see yourself one year from now and where you must invest your time, effort, and energy to bring your visions to life. Start pouring the money you can spare into your savings, and don’t overlook opportunities to develop trust and intimacy in your serious partnerships. When you move steadily and avoid risky bets, you will stay on target.

Some relationships are built to withstand the test of time — nurture yours. Take the lead in guiding your best friend, lover, and business partner through new challenges. Demonstrate your strong, dependable, and protective side and show up when people need you without keeping score. Your maturity and wisdom will soar, allowing you to confidently handle drama and make difficult decisions, even if your heart is deeply involved in the situation. However, be careful not to isolate yourself. Don’t feign happiness. You deserve guidance and support, too.

Everything that you build toward in January must have longevity. Don’t expect instant gratification; your hard work will be rewarded down the road. Lucky for you, diligent Mars is on your side as it moves through workaholic Capricorn on Jan. 4. Tackle your toughest priorities first. Approach the tasks that seem menial and insignificant with seriousness, and you won't have to redo them in the future.

Pay no mind if people belittle your high standards. As you take a mature approach to dating, protect your heart from people who don’t intend to stick around. Be firm with your boundaries to ensure that the relationships you develop are exactly what you want. When Aquarius season opens on Jan. 20, you will dream up creative side hustles — but be warned, your nerves will convince you that your ideas are impossible to achieve. Once you break through the barriers of fear, anything is possible.

Setting intentions under the Capricorn new moon on Jan. 11 will cause you to throw yourself into your work. Building up funds will be crucial, since you’ll want to upgrade your living situation. Handling familial matters will also keep you busy; you might find yourself taking responsibility for resolving other people’s problems. Allow yourself time to rest. Aquarius season arrives on Jan. 20, encouraging you to reduce your stress by letting your inner artist shine.

Not everything needs to be so serious. Tone down the bossiness, Scorpio, and learn to lead others with a kind yet assertive hand. Your rigid focus will keep you on track this January, but now more than ever, it’s important now more than ever to practice mindfulness. What keeps you grounded? As the month progresses, success will be yours if you are courageous enough to act independently instead of bending to other’s expectations.

Good news, Sagittarius! From this moment on, you will progress with optimism, faith, and enthusiasm about the adventures that lay ahead. What’s your game plan? Structure a healthy budget for the month and see if there are additional ways to bring in more funds. Your hard work will be rewarded if you are consistent, organized, and committed to playing by the rules. Review where you are over-complicating matters. With the Sun and Pluto revitalizing your mind from Jan. 20, there will be no shortage of breakthroughs that will help you think outside the box.

A string of planets line up in your zodiac sign to imbue you with wisdom, strength, and direction. Soak up the empowered energy of the Capricorn new moon on Jan.11, and envision your next move. What long-term projects have you got in sight? As the month unfolds, so will the gradual transformation of your priorities. Pay attention to the changes stirring in your love life. The unexpected arrival of a charming stranger could throw your plans and expectations through a loop.

Rest is just as important as work, Aquarius. The beginning of the month serves you a challenge to slow down before you burn out. Time spent in meaningful solitude will recharge you ahead of your season, which begins on Jan. 20. Re-invigorated with fresh ideas, throw out the rule book and experiment with newly arising opportunities. Go with the flow, but brace yourself — your personal growth could strain your relationships if your loved ones feel left behind or underappreciated.

Your lost inspiration is finally returning, allowing you to regain stamina and connect to a deeper purpose. The manifesting magic of the new moon in Capricorn on Jan. 11 is the perfect time to sow seeds that will make your wildest dreams a reality. Allow yourself to let loose in the company of the friends (IRL and online) who know you best. Not every meetup needs to be work-oriented networking. The month ends with mounting internal pressures that will force you to take your health seriously. Remember, your wellbeing should always be a top priority.