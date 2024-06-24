Here's Your July Horoscope

Self-honesty will set you free this July. Neptune, the dreamy planet of illusions and fantasy, turns retrograde in Pisces on July 2. A growing sense of disappointment will kick in when you are forced to confront where you have been idealistic.

Luckily, a quick change in dynamic will elevate your mood. Mercury’s arrival in playful and proud Leo revives your summertime enthusiasm. Speak from the heart, and don’t be afraid to stand out for your opinions and perspective.

Your comfort and stability become an increasing priority on July 5, under the new moon in cozy Cancer. Self-care and developing inner-security are essential but not a substitution for interpersonal connection. Celebrate love and generously share your affections as Venus begins its journey through charismatic Leo. There’s no shame in desiring attention from your favorite people.

Finally, progress is picking up speed. As Mars, the planet of action, moves into experimental Gemini on July 20, go where your curiosity takes you. There is another full moon in Capricorn on July 21, echoing the life lessons that arose during last month’s Capricorn full moon. The power is in your hands to overcome hurdles that have burdened you for a long time.

Bold, colorful, and dramatic Leo season energizes your playful side on July 22. Task yourself with bringing fun to your environment and hold yourself to a high standard. Mercury is on the move again, entering analytical Virgo on July 25. Your eye for detail will work in your favor, but over-analysis could feed your worries and doubts.

Your desire to work on yourself is building as the month reaches its end. On July 26, asteroid Chiron — which rules your insecurities and inner wounds — backspins through courageous Aries. Overcoming fear is possible and will boost your empowered attitude.

Happy birthday, Leo!

Live for yourself, Aries. Explore the passions and hobbies you enjoy, even if they are boring to other people. Don’t give in to the pressure to leave home when you would rather wrap yourself up in a blanket and watch your favorite movie. Take action toward your ideas, even if your destination is undecided. Sometimes, it's better to learn as you go. As you draw closer to a major ambition or accomplishment, take a moment to banish your limiting self-beliefs. You are doing far better than you realize.

There’s no better time to unapologetically put yourself first. Prioritize your peace and wellbeing in July. Stay close to family, and know that you don't need to stick by people who bring down your vibe. Watch out for going over budget when you’re in the mood to treat yourself or invest in a new idea. As Mars rages through your financial life on July 20, you may regret your impulsive spending. Think on your feet, and you will discover new ways to bring in extra funds, like by selling your art or pre-loved clothes.

Reality is hitting you hard and fast. You may feel overwhelmed by your unrealized dreams and believe you are running out of time to achieve your career goals. But immersing yourself in a positive environment will uplift your spirits. Lots of laughter and self-care await in July. Speak from the heart about your experiences, and you will realize many people are feeling the same way as you. Through healing conversations with friends, you will identify the obstacles that prevent you from turning your dreams into reality.

Not everything is as it seems. Release yourself from the heavy expectation of getting things right all the time. A new commitment to yourself to be more light-hearted will help you navigate the discomfort of making mistakes. Self-love will soothe you through the intense waves of endings and changes in your relationships. But your restless instinct to theorize why things are happening could boost your anxiety. Avoid getting consumed by over-analysis of the deeper meaning of your experiences. Clarity will come when you take things as they are.

The spotlight is on you, Leo! Soak it all in and prepare to attract attention, affection, and praise simply for being yourself. Your infectious energy will inspire others to love themselves as fiercely as you love yourself. Be your friend's biggest cheerleader instead of letting competition come between you. You are overcoming a hardworking chapter as the full moon aligns on July 21. Beyond this date, your inspiration, vigor, and ambition will turn up a notch. Before you dive headfirst into your next goal, construct a precise plan of action.

Don’t panic if your partner’s flaws suddenly give you the ick. This is an opportunity to explore the parts of yourself that secretly yearn for a perfect significant other. You may find that this is a reflection of the impossible standards you expect yourself to meet. Let your friends comfort you through this deep healing and reflective month, and your energy will be quickly restored. Mars energizes your career on July 20, encouraging you to do something different to bring about the change you desire. Reconsider what you want for yourself at this stage in your life.

A career reset is on its way, and your social life is brimming with activity. Keep yourself busy, Libra, but make sure you are having fun in the process. As you pour more energy and attention into your work and relationships, consider whether the people around you are investing as much as you are. Following your heart will lead you toward new dreams and passions. You may meet a potential lover through a mutual friend. Address the insecurities and fears that prevent you from getting involved in something more serious.

Notice how you are perpetuating your own disappointment. Are you drawing comparisons between your life and other’s relationships? Are you expecting what makes others happy to also bring you happiness? Your reflections at the start of the month will boost your self-awareness. Once Leo season arrives on July 22, you will gain a boost in your reputation for giving great advice and encouragement. Speak from your experience and help your friends to solve challenges in their lives.

Realizing how your upbringing has influenced your beliefs will lead you on a quest for knowledge. Explore your evolving perspective, passions, and values. You will discover new beliefs and life philosophies that align with who you are. Opening your heart will strengthen the foundation of trust in your relationships. An intimate conversation may inspire you to pursue a romantic relationship with someone who makes you feel heard and safe. Think carefully about what you want and your fears around dating before you rush to take things to the next level.

You are yearning for deeper connections and the freedom to express yourself authentically. However, obstacles stand in your way. Intimate bonds cannot develop until you are courageous enough to open up. If you find yourself holding back, think about how much you care for others despite their flaws and imperfections. There are people out there who want to offer you the same treatment. As the month progresses, a slow chapter at work ends. Pick up momentum, but don’t take on too many responsibilities.

Think twice about your idealistic financial goals in July. Maybe you set the bar too high with your expectations and were inconsistent with your budgeting. Or perhaps you manifested all your material desires, but now you still feel like something is missing. Lean on your loved ones; they will support you through this difficult transition. Heightened activity in your dating life will offer quick distractions. Follow your heart and embrace spontaneity. Don't let your desire for affection lure you into impulsive situationships.

Your disappointment is showing you where you secretly crave more. Pay attention to your fluctuating feelings in July. The sweet new beginning of a creative hobby or a budding romance coincides with the new moon in Cancer on July 5. This is an opportunity to get more out of your experiences. Express your emotional needs and desires without fear. Approach all matters with heart and positive energy, and you will be surprised by what you manifest before the month ends.