Here’s Your June Horoscope

June offers a prelude to summer, bringing sensitive energy and a new emphasis on simple pleasures. Sensual Venus arrives in Taurus, its home turf, bringing a secure and devoted energy to your love life from June 6. Whether you’re building slow connections or your five-step skincare routine, your comfort takes priority.

When Mercury wades through intuitive Cancer on June 8, followed by Jupiter’s grand entrance into the same sign on June 9, communication becomes soft, nostalgic, and emotional. Don’t hold back in sharing exactly how you feel.

The full moon in Sagittarius lights up the sky on June 11, coinciding with powerful discoveries. Hidden thoughts and feelings are coming to light, but conversations must be handled with kindness and an open mind. Mars, the planet of action and momentum, treads into practical and efficient Virgo on June 17. With structure, your direction becomes clearer.

You’re moving patiently and methodically toward the summer solstice, which arrives on June 20 when the sun lands in Cancer. This season is about cultivating emotional safety, connecting with family, and tending to your home.

If you aren’t feeling calm yet, you will on June 25, when the beautiful new moon blooms in Cancer. Move at your own pace, stick to your plan, and your nerves and worries will fade. The month ends with Mercury’s bold arrival in Leo. Make sure your voice is heard. Speak passionately, take pride in your achievements, and try not to take yourself so seriously.

Happy Birthday, Cancer!

Aries (March 20-April 18) Let your family see your softer side in early June. A home visit and meaningful heart-to-heart will help you repair strained connections or deepen an already strong bond. The more time you spend with people who love you, the more confident and capable you will feel. A wise word of advice may be the nudge you need to make steady progress toward your financial goals. Stay focused, Aries. A lot can be achieved in a month. Cancer season arrives on June 20, bringing a new focus on emotional safety and cultivating inner peace. Do what feels right. Trust your instincts. Cancel plans to rest at home. Delete the fiery rant in your Notes app. When you feel calm and centered, your creative spark will return.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) You’re glowing, Taurus. The month begins with magnetic Venus in your sign, boosting your charm and radiant energy. People are hanging onto your every word and seeing you in a new light. Make the most of your newfound visibility by modeling the change you want to see in the world. Speak openly, honestly, and tenderly. Express yourself creatively. Lead with kindness, grace, and forgiveness. Toward the end of the month, turn your attention toward your finances and partnerships. Talk through debts, cancel unused subscriptions, and share your needs and desires with your significant other. You may be the organizer in your relationships, but that doesn’t mean the scales should be one-sided. Make sure you express your true feelings — not just in your love life, but with close friends and family too.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) This month begins with some well-needed alone time after a season of intense social activity. Retreat and rest in solitude. Reduce your screen time and avoid mindless internet scrolling, especially when you're feeling sensitive or insecure. Shifting dynamics in your love life coincide with the full moon on June 11. This is an opportunity to ask for the freedom you need or to deepen your understanding of your partner as they enter a new era. By the month’s end, you may take a cautious step toward raising your rates or pitching your next money-making idea. Domestic projects will keep you busy. Whether you’re decluttering, deep cleaning, or redecorating, pace yourself and ask for help when needed.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Magic happens when you aren’t afraid to discuss your wildest dreams. Thankfully, your friends and supporters are rallying around you to cheer on your every win. With their encouragement, you’ll gain the confidence to express yourself freely. You may realize what needs tweaking in your environment to create space for something that feels more aligned with your goals and dreams. Put an end to the projects or priorities that aren’t getting you any further ahead. A surge of good fortune arrives right around the time of the new moon on June 25. This is your moment to stop hiding and putting others’ needs above your own. Be bold. Prioritize your own happiness. Love yourself fiercely. Don’t apologize for taking up space.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) An ambitious start to the month could see professional doors swing open and you entering rooms full of influential people. But if there’s anything that could stand in your way, it’s self-doubt. Work on talking to yourself with encouraging and kind words. Spot the signs of self-sabotage early, like avoiding the support you need. The second half of June is for tightening your purse strings. Stick to your budget and research clever ways to stretch your income. Your discipline will be tested when Mercury pivots into your sign on June 26. When confidence kicks in, don’t overestimate how fast you can make up for your losses.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Friendships are blooming quickly this month, but don’t feel weighed down by the pressure to accept every invitation. Focus on building solid and meaningful connections with people who share your life philosophy. Spend time with people who make you feel good. An overdue conversation with a relative could offer closure or perspective by mid-month. Afterward, you'll be full of energy and motivation when Mars enters your sign on June 17. This is your sign to launch into a personal project. Own the spotlight for once rather than hiding behind the scenes. Through your new endeavors, you could meet a supportive network of allies who offer practical help.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Clarity creates a foundation for greater security. Forget gray areas and blurred lines; get to the heart of what you want. You may feel pulled in a new professional direction with Mercury and Jupiter spiraling through your career zone. Don't downplay your intuition. You're onto something big, Libra, even if your ideas aren’t polished yet. Talking yourself up in the right rooms will get you far when Cancer season puts you in the spotlight from June 20. Make sure your name stays in people's minds. The best strategy is to be yourself and form genuine friendships wherever you go.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) A sensual and serious vibe is brought to your love life as Venus treads through Taurus. Loyalty and commitment are hot topics as you look to the future. Consider who you want at your side. As the month progresses, take note of the gradual evolution of your belief system. New theories and philosophies are leading you down a rabbit hole of research. However, debates might get defensive if you struggle with constructive criticism or listening to alternate points of view. When the new moon aligns on June 25, your intuition and faith will be sharp and unwavering. If you’re craving deeper meaning, a book, a mentor, or a journey away from home may hold the answers you’re searching for.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) You’re approaching a major turning point, Sagittarius. Your work and personal life are coming into balance, and you’re seeing the benefits of the adjustments made to your diet and routine. Now, you have space to consider what’s next in your career. Focus on long-term planning and set aside resources for your future adventures. When emotional Cancer season arrives on June 20, you’ll feel more vulnerable and crave intimacy and connection. Lower your emotional walls and let people get to know the real you. In opening up, you’ll discover how empowering it is to share the hidden parts of yourself with someone you deeply trust.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Soften your edges, Capricorn. Sensual Venus is in your dating sector this June while lucky Jupiter amplifies your chances of connecting with someone special. You may need to get to the root of your fears around commitment and emotional intimacy before your relationships can thrive. Be wary of hyper-independent patterns that leave little room for true love to enter your life. The second half of the month brings adventure, clarity, and courage. Your vision of the future sharpens along with plans to study, travel, or chase a long-held ambition. Seek support. Whether it’s a mentor, collaborator, or your best friend, surround yourself with people who believe in your dreams as much as you do.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) You’re reconfiguring your routine this June. A new interest in self-care and wellness could lead you to embark on a health and fitness journey. You may discover your passion for nature walks and Peloton, or fall in love with cooking hearty meals at home. Invite your loved ones to join you. Host a dinner party or plan a group workout. You’ll be surprised how much it boosts your mood and happiness. Once Mars lands in precise Virgo on June 17, you’ll learn the importance of handling business dealings, collaborations, and financial matters with a clear strategy. Come with a plan, Aquarius, and do your research ahead of meetings. You’ll feel most confident when you’re prepared.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Don’t wait around for your future and dreams to manifest. Have fun this June and live in the moment. When you’re occupied with your passions, exploring your creativity, and enjoying the process of connecting with new people, you won’t have time to fixate on what is absent from your life. Speak passionately about your interests, and your enthusiasm will draw in admirers. Career changes may coincide with the Sagittarius full moon on June 11. You may receive recognition for your achievements or discover how to steer your work life in a new direction. Don’t let ambition steal the focus away from enjoying yourself. Look for projects that are both productive and exciting.

