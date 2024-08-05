Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, August 5

Two major astrological alignments set a new dynamic for the week. Venus, the planet that oversees love and values, is now moving through dutiful Virgo. Acts of service are the most effective way to show you care and satisfy your desire to help people upgrade their lives.
Your inner critic is put under the cosmic microscope as Mercury stations retrograde in nit-picky Virgo. When Mercury, the planet of mindset and perspective, appears to move backward, you are granted the opportunity to speak to yourself in ways that build you up not bring you down.
A productive evening is facilitated by the moon's entrance in Virgo. As the moon links up with Venus, you’re honing in on your priorities and feeling good about the smaller tasks you’re crossing off your to-do list — like vacuuming the living room and sorting through your laundry. You’ll rest well tonight if you take the time to organize your space.