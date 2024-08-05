Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, August 5

Two major astrological alignments set a new dynamic for the week. Venus, the planet that oversees love and values, is now moving through dutiful Virgo. Acts of service are the most effective way to show you care and satisfy your desire to help people upgrade their lives.

Your inner critic is put under the cosmic microscope as Mercury stations retrograde in nit-picky Virgo. When Mercury, the planet of mindset and perspective, appears to move backward, you are granted the opportunity to speak to yourself in ways that build you up not bring you down.

A productive evening is facilitated by the moon's entrance in Virgo. As the moon links up with Venus, you’re honing in on your priorities and feeling good about the smaller tasks you’re crossing off your to-do list — like vacuuming the living room and sorting through your laundry. You’ll rest well tonight if you take the time to organize your space.

Aries (March 21-April 19) If you feel particularly sensitive today, choose your reactions wisely. Don’t let the past influence how you handle present matters.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your increasing emotional maturity is helping you initiate vulnerable conversations with your friends or community. Speak up and assert a boundary.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The world doesn’t need regular updates on your changing feelings and circumstances. Maintain a level of privacy, keep your composure, and you will strengthen your reputation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You are successfully navigating your fluctuating mood without projecting your feelings onto the future. Don’t let a bad moment turn into a bad day.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t overlook your emotional needs. You may need to step back from certain responsibilities today to get some rest or tend to your mental health.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Share your feelings and fears with your friends and be an attentive, listening ear for them to voice their own struggles. But remember, it’s not your job to resolve their problems.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your faults and flaws aren’t the problem. Your real enemy is your restless inner critic that's in constant pursuit of perfection. Instead of trying to fix yourself, work on loving who you are.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your intuition is sharper than ever, allowing you to draw clear assessments of your dating life and creative projects. Don’t let your feelings and desires steer you toward unwise decisions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re starting to see the deep feelings creating roadblocks in your life. Go easy on yourself as you address the root of your worries.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Harness the strength to open up and share your emotional experiences with your significant other or best friend. Ask for support when you need it rather than pretending you are fine.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The healing efforts you’ve made to strengthen your self-worth will allow you to help others while keeping your boundaries firmly in place. Don’t over-extend yourself.