Whether you’re single and ready to mingle, madly in love and locked in with a partner, or somewhere in between, the astrology of 2026 is guaranteed to bring some brand-new energy to your love life. From start to finish, the planets are aligning to catalyze some heart-based shift, and there’s loads of passion in store for all zodiac signs. There’s plenty of magic to work with, especially if you know your most romantic days in 2026.

The year gets off to a steamy start, and that’s thanks to love and sex planets Venus and Mars — two of the major players in the cosmic scene when it comes to romance. Throughout the first half of January, these cosmic lovers align for a gorgeous conjunction, and it’s the only time this year that they’ll walk hand-in-hand through the zodiac. They’ll each meet with the sun during this time as well, infusing romantic and carnal connections with a major boost of confidence. This sets the stage for a magically rose-colored Valentine’s Day the following month, during which Venus will be dancing on sugarplums in the dreamy sign of Pisces.

By summertime, things are heating up in every way, as indulgent Jupiter enters the glitzy and glamorous sign of Leo on June 29 for the first time in more than a decade. This shift for the planet of abundance makes everyone more passionate about whatever it is that lights their fire. The last stretch of summer finds amorous Venus in its flirty and charming home-base sign of Libra, culminating in a sweet kiss with lucky Jupiter in mid-August. Summer love has never felt so seductive.

Autumn is set to be a time of romantic reflections and relationship realignments, as Venus retrograde takes over the cosmic scene from Oct. 3 through Nov. 13. Taking place in both sultry Scorpio and flirty Libra, everyone’s love life is up for review from the inside out. Emotional entanglements will be brought to the surface, while general attractions could shift. Listen to your heart and look out for meaningful realizations.

Of course, all of these astrological alignments will play out differently in each person’s life, so knowing the most romantic day of 2026 for your zodiac sign specifically is one of the best ways to make the most of this year’s magic.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Most Romantic Day: November 10, 2026 Venus lights up your relationship sector throughout most of August, and thanks to its autumn retrograde, it’ll be back again from late October through November. These periods are chock full of meaningful moments for your love life, but the steamiest and most romantic day of the year hits on Nov. 10, as that’s when Venus retrograde makes a sweet sextile to your passionate ruling planet Mars in your sex and dating zone. This is a beautiful time to be your take-charge self and connect with partners through romance, flirtations, and sexuality. Plus, Venus will be connecting with lucky Jupiter at the same time, giving you a true Midas touch.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Most Romantic Day: December 12, 2025 Your ruling planet Venus will be retrograding through your relationship zone throughout October, prompting all sorts of reevaluations and realignments within your love life. But once you’re out the other side, you’ll have one of the most romantic aspects of the year to look forward to. On Dec. 12, amorous Venus blows a sweet kiss to lusty Mars in your sex and dating sector, inspiring you to bring more passion to your connections. Be the initiator in relationships now and let your deep sensuality guide you toward your desires.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Most Romantic Day: November 23, 2026 Thanks to Venus’ autumn retrograde, the love planet will light up your sex and dating zone on and off between August and November — and it’ll make a series of three lucky trine aspects with the spiritual North Node in your chart’s adventure sector during that time. This period marks a major growth spurt in your romantic life, as you’ll be challenged to broaden your horizons and open your mind to new connections. But the most meaningful moment comes during the Venus-North Node trine on Nov. 23. Look out for fateful romantic opportunities or star-crossed meet cutes. You never know what the universe has in store for your heart.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Most Romantic Day: June 9, 2026 Lucky planet Jupiter is in your sign for the first half of the year, making it easy to manifest your heart’s desires in love and beyond. But the most romantic moment of the year comes on June 9, when Jupiter aligns with amorous planet Venus. Emotions are flowing in abundance now, and your heart’s capacity for love is greater than ever before. You’ll have a true Midas touch when it comes to romance, and your ability to attract what you want is unstoppable. Take advantage of your irresistibly enchanting aura and soak in the lavender haze.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Most Romantic Day: June 16, 2026 Amorous Venus lights up your sign from mid-June through July, giving you an irresistible charm that promises some summer love and makes it easy to attract all that your heart is craving. Your powers of seduction are especially rich around June 16, which is when Venus makes a gorgeous trine to dreamy planet Neptune in your sex and dating zone. Right now, flirtations will feel like dancing on a cotton-candy cloud, and you’ll be seeing romance through rose-colored glasses. Enjoy it all and do something sappy and sugar-sweet for the object of your desire.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Most Romantic Day: July 24, 2026 Charming Venus is in your sign throughout July, giving you a sunshine-y glow up and making summer romance feel especially sweet. The flirtiest and most romantic moment of 2026 comes right in the middle of this transit, on July 24, which is when Venus blows a kiss to your ruling planet, Mercury. Clever and chit-chatty Mercury will be lighting up your social life during this period, making this an auspicious time to either meet someone new or develop a deeper intellectual connection with an existing partner.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Most Romantic Day: September 9, 2026 Venus will be retrograding in your sign this autumn, granting you an extended visit with your amorous cosmic ruler. Ooh la la! During that time, Venus will make a series of three lucky trines with the spiritual North Node of Fate in your sex and dating zone, collectively aligning you with your romantic destiny and opening path-shifting doors of opportunity in love. The most influential of these connections comes on Sept. 9, when these two celestial points meet at the critical last degree of your sign. Right now is the time to follow your heart and take a leap of faith, as you’ll be rewarded with a deeper feeling of alignment.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Most Romantic Day: October 23, 2026 Venus is retrograding through your sign this autumn, so you’ll have an extended visit with this amorous and attraction-fueling cosmic force. Get ready to manifest your heart out! Romance is at the top of your mind during this period, but the most romantic moment comes during the Venus cazimi in your sign on Oct. 23. This alignment between Venus and the sun is peaking at the critical first degree of your sign, and allows you to see the limitless possibilities available to you in love. You’re turning over a new leaf in relationships and beyond, so trust your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Most Romantic Day: April 26, 2026 Romance can really blossom during the springtime, as amorous Venus will be in your relationship house from late April through May, sweetening up the vibes with your partners. This transit also brings one of the most romantic days of the year for you, which is when Venus blows a kiss to dreamy Neptune in your sex and dating zone on April 26. Your relationships are being infused with a special sort of magic right now, so it’s a beautiful time to focus on manifesting more passion, flirtatiousness, and joy in your romantic connections. Enjoy the rose-colored sweetness.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Most Romantic Day: April 13, 2026 Abundant Jupiter is lighting up your relationship sector with good fortune for the whole first half of the year, deepening emotional connections with your partners. That said, one of the most romantic moments of the year comes on April 13, when Jupiter blows a kiss to amorous Venus in your sex and dating zone. This is one of the juiciest and most sensual alignments you’ll see in 2026, so focus on following your heart and letting passion dictate your next moves. Love doesn’t always equate to logic.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Most Romantic Day: November 28, 2026 Starting this summer, lucky planet Jupiter will hit your relationship sector for the first time in more than a decade, so the whole latter half of 2026 will be rich with opportunities to connect with new lovers and deepen your commitments. There’s no limit to the magic you can manifest in love now! On Nov. 28 specifically, Jupiter will blow a kiss to amorous Venus in your sex and dating zone, making this one of the most romantic days of the year and infusing your love life with passion. Now’s a time to lighten up and enjoy the flirty sweetness of romance. Take your hands off the wheel and let your heart do what it will.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Most Romantic Day: February 22, 2026 Your birthday season begins with a glittery blast of romance, as amorous Venus will be lighting up your sign with its magic and making it easy to attract whatever your heart desires. Good vibes hit a high point on Feb. 22, as that’s when Venus will make a beautiful trine to lucky Jupiter in your sex and dating zone, promising one of the most romantic moments of the year. All sorts of opportunities will open up in your love life now, so if you want to take a chance on someone or make some positive changes in relationships, this is the perfect time to have faith and make it happen. Destiny is on your side, so trust that everything that plays out now is for the best.

For more, check out your tarot reading.