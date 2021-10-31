Here’s Your Horoscope For November 2021

In this November 2021 monthly horoscope, astrologer Alexandria Lettman shares the astrological events happening this month that will affect every zodiac sign.

This November, bring your focus to seeking the truth. The new moon in Scorpio on Nov. 4, will set an impatient and investigative tone to the month. This lunation asks you to let go of attachments and resentments to ease your mental strain. Venus will enter Capricorn on Nov. 5, bringing the pressure to support your loved ones through difficult periods. Your relationships won’t feel as dreamy or romantic as you’re used to, however, this energy brings the perfect opportunity to prove your dependability and strengthen the foundations of your partnerships. On Nov. 6, introspection and getting in touch with your intuition will come with ease once Mercury enters Scorpio. Conversations will be intense and secretive, especially if you read too far in between the lines.

The lunar eclipse in Taurus on Nov. 19 brings changes to your core values, self-esteem, and work-life. This karmic full moon asks you to release your attachments to things in the physical and material world so that you can welcome transformational changes. Sagittarius season will begin on Nov. 21, signaling a massive turning point and surge of optimism as we emerge from the depths of Scorpio season. This season is all about learning and expanding your mental horizons — expect your values and worldview to dramatically change.

Try not to get carried away on Nov. 24, when Mercury enters Sagittarius. You’ll feel more outspoken and unfiltered but could lack the focus needed to stick things through. The exaggerative nature of Sagittarius season could leave you feeling unsure of who to trust when things seem too good to be true.

Happy Birthday, Sagittarius!

It’s time to get serious with your work this month. Expect new opportunities to invest in your future with even more support from your loved ones who want to see you succeed. Where do you see yourself in the next 10 years? What can you do this month that will help pave the way between you and your ambitions? As you dedicate yourself to setting the right foundations for your future, the lunar eclipse brings early financial rewards to boost your self-esteem and keep you motivated.

Strengthening your existing relationships will allow you to take things to new heights with your loved ones this month. Find the right balance between being forward and clear with your intentions without coming across as too intense. Show people how trustworthy and reliable you are, Taurus. The lunar eclipse in your sign will leave you feeling brand new and ready to embark on a journey. Visualize the version of you that you wish to embody, and begin showing up as like that in all avenues of your life.

Never underestimate the power of working in bursts. This month, a short period of dedicated focus will take you further ahead on your career path. Push yourself to clear things off of your to-do list and use your newfound motivation to support others in getting things done in their own lives. The latter half of the month will inspire you to form new and exciting relationships. Try not to overlook the people right in front of you on your search for love and friendship, and enjoy the build-up of a budding connection.

It’s time to take ownership of your joy. This month, challenge yourself to do more of what makes you happy. Be creative, go on dates, and express yourself authentically without waiting for others' permission to do so. Take the lead in your relationships to allow others to feel taken care of. Your manifestations will come into alignment under the lunar eclipse but it likely won’t be in the form that you expected. Let the old clear away so that you can make space for more friends and updated dreams.

This month could start on an introspective note as you focus on your inner-wellbeing and reinstating your sense of security. It may be time for a change, boundaries, and better communication to unfold within your home to ensure that your emotional needs are being met. The anticipated accomplishment of a long-held career goal will fill you with a sense of pride and purpose. But, it will also illuminate where you are overly reliant on external validation to sustain your inner fire and self-worth.

Your analytical nature will soar this month, making this the perfect time to complete detail-oriented work that requires time and patience. Look out for being skeptical or untrusting of people who enter your life, especially new romantic interests. You could come across as harsher and blunter than you intend to, which could deter good people who are a great match for you. Profound realizations will emerge under the lunar eclipse that will challenge your current mindset. You’re encouraged to upgrade and refine your beliefs and opinions — allow yourself to transform.

Don’t get so distracted by grinding at work that you forget what truly matters in life. You’ll see financial and material rewards for your hard work, however, your loved ones may require more of your time and support if they feel like you’ve become distant from them. Sagittarius season will boost your positive vibes, allowing you to shift your mindset and see the glass as half full. Don’t hold back on giving yourself a well-needed pep talk in the mirror to clear your insecurities.

A total renewal of yourself will allow you to do what you do best this season. Speak your mind and show the world who you are without apology or regrets. Observe any partnerships coming to an end as karmic lessons around attachment. All-consuming, wildly passionate, and obsessive relationships can eclipse your sense of self, leading to co-dependency. Are you able to let go when you see the signs? Do you notice when you are losing yourself in the presence of others? You may need to do some soul-searching.

Supporting yourself physically, mentally, and emotionally could lead to a month of independence. Your sense of identity will be restored once you clear any psychological blockages that have you holding onto the past. Try not to project old feelings onto new situations or people who haven’t caused you any harm this season. After you’ve done this inner work, the end of the month will be all about celebrating you. Your energy will be magnetic, allowing you to draw in the new people and experiences you’ve been hoping for.

As you change internally, so should your goals and dreams. Ask yourself if you still want the things that you wanted yesterday or a year ago. This month, your loved ones will be dependent on you to stick by their side through thick and thin. Similarly, you’ll inspire more people than you realize by simply being yourself and chasing your dreams. As the month winds down, so could your energy as your body and mind call for time to relax.

The balance of work and play is essential for your happiness and wellbeing. Success at work or getting on top of things will grant you more free time to spend with family and friends. But you must balance your fearlessness with a sense of realism — avoid taking shortcuts or unnecessary risks just to get things completed faster. The end of the month brings great energy for you to give yourself a break and plan something fun to do with your favorite people. Give yourself the fun break or night out that you deserve.

This month, you could feel stuck in your head as you experience new realizations about yourself, life, and your purpose. Go with the flow rather than pushing yourself to be physically active when you’re mentally distracted. Journaling will be a great tool to focus your mind and keep track of your breakthroughs. Challenge yourself to learn something new, whether that’s through studying, reading, watching movies, or traveling. The people who support you will appreciate you acknowledging their importance, especially if you’ve been busy lately or if distance separates you from them.